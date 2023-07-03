A return to Pebble Beach, this time to find a new owner. It is not the first appearance in Monterey for this Fiat 8V Supersonic, one of the rarest and most appreciated creations of the Turin brand in the world. Already in 2017 this specimen, one of only 14 built with the Jet Age design by Giovanni Savonuzzi, had already participated in the famous American Concours d’Elegance, once again managing to elicit unanimous approval from one of the Turin sports cars that were able to leave the sign, especially in the United States.

Up for auction in Pebble Beach

This Fiat 8V Supersonic will once again be the star of the prestigious auction organized by RM Sotheby’s from 17 to 19 August, a sale that could even exceed 2 million euros. At this point the gavel had stopped on the occasion of another sale of one of the 14 Jet Age specimens, which took place precisely during the 2022 Monterey Car Week.

The history of the Fiat 8V Supersonic

The Ottovù (as it was renamed in Italy) immediately made it clear to the world that it was a model ready to be already consecrated in the automotive Olympus, so at the 1953 Paris Auto Show it was easy to steal the show by making the French fall in love so much as much as the Americans, the clientele for which this car was designed. Different versions of the car were born, with contributions from Vignale, Bertone, Balbo, Pininfarina, Zagato. In addition to the 40 examples fitted with factory bodywork designed by Fabio Lucio Rapi, Carrozzeria Ghia in Turin accounted for 15 additional examples among the total 114 chassis built. Most striking of these were the 14 cars dressed in Giovanni Savonuzzi’s stunning Jet Age design, aptly known as the Supersonic. Under the skin there was then a revolutionary engine, a V8 that tried to steal the show from Ford engines, built in light alloy with overhead valves. The Supersonic body was originally designed for a racing car, the Alfa Romeo 1900, and featured a long front deck with a steeply raked windscreen, a curved nose leading into a straight waistline and small rear fins with built-in lights meant to resemble jet exhaust.

A special specimen

This example of the Fiat 8V Supersonic was sold in the United States together with another sister car. Among its first owners was Briggs Swift Cunningham, a multi-millionaire sportsman, racing driver, automobile manufacturer and collector, and one of America’s most recognized figures at the time. To convince him to buy, the New York dealer who bought the 8V let the gentleman driver test this car on the asphalt of Sebring International Raceway. From then on, several owners followed one another, up to the last one who also carried out a careful restoration that brought this special Fiat back to its original splendour. The last public appearance of this 8V Supersponic came in 2022, during the Ocean Reef Concours d’Elegance when it took home the Best of Show title. Who knows what its final selling price will be.

Photo: Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s