At the 1953 Paris Motor Show, visitors could not help but notice a surprising car, equipped with two round ends that joined together in a streamlined and aerodynamic line. There Fiat 8V Supersonic prepared by the body shop Gravel it was a journey into the future, an interesting landing in the still distant 60s with a multiplicity of daring details: it was very much liked by the Americans and obviously also by the French, who in fact were happy to host it in the stands of the Parisian event.

There Ottovù, designed for the American market, is part of an era for which today it is easy to feel nostalgic. Fiat, as was customary at the time, left the body builders the freedom to explore the field of design. Several versions of the car were born, with contributions from Vignale, Bertone, Balbo, Pininfarina, Zagato. Ghia version was designed by Giovanni Savonuzzicreator a few years before of an unfortunate and very short adventure in the Formula 1 category (1950, Sanremo Grand Prix; driver Rudi Fischer and retirement on the first lap) with a car of the Società Valdostana Automobili (called SVA) powered by Fiat.

These cars are worth a lot, no doubt. One of the 15 Fiat 8V Supersonic prepared by Ghia was auctioned in October 2020 within the Elkhart Collection curated by RM Sotheby’s, and sold for over $ 2 million. The model specifically, presented in Paris, had been ordered by the designer Henry de Segur Lauve, who at the time was working at General Motors and in particular on the first sketches of the Corvette. Kidnapped by the lines of the Supersonic, he wanted a white one with a blue interior: it was sent to him by ship, from Genoa, on the famous SS Constitution. After a year Lauve complained to Fiat about some engine problems encountered during daily use. The Turin-based company sent him an unusual reply, clarifying that the car was certainly not intended for that lifestyle: it was a model for short trips, or at least for a wealthy amateur driver.

At that point, the car began to be modified. Fiat sent a new engine, on condition that it received the one damaged by the use of Lauve. However, the owner never returned the original number 39 engine, which was instead fitted to another Supersonic. While waiting for the new engine number 18, Lauve had a Chevrolet 283 V8 installed. After many years of jealous custody, Lauve decided to sell the car in 1991, and three years later the Californian Eric Nielsen decided to refit an original Fiat engine, with production number 60. He tried to adhere as much as possible to the original configuration, also mounting Borrani wheels and taking care of the smallest details including the sun visors.

The car is full of interesting solutions, but the passenger compartment stands out in particular, with the picture in front of the steering wheel which is futuristic: the lines of speed and revolutions per minute are connected in a single arc: an artistic glance. The line reflects the racing style of the time, with a very short tail. The rear lights form a concentric circle typical of the Jet Age, and the doors seem to protrude thanks to the ‘play’ of the side lines that interrupt the roundness of the front and rear.

(photo courtesy of RM Sotheby’s)