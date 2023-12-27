The introduction of a new Fiat feels like a holiday in Italy. The flags are just about to go out when you send the latest addition to the national heritage through the streets. Children fall off their bikes, grandmothers lean over their garden gate to wave at you. We're not exaggerating – this is Italy, the country where everyone loves cars. And certainly cars from your own backyard. It is all the more remarkable that no one actually pays attention when we roll through Turin in this Fiat 600e.

We start on the roof of the old Fiat Lingotto factory – with the bowl track where backpacks used to be tested – and expect the usual welcome when we drive out of the gates below. But no. Is it because of us roguish Dutch people who are clearly not in their natural habitat here? Is it because there is no quiet twin-cylinder drum that announces our arrival? Or is there something else going on?

Why Italians are not surprised by the Fiat 600e

Then we realize it. We don't stand out because everyone thinks they see a 500 in the corner of their eye. When you see the Fiat 600e approaching from the front, that is the main impression. Ditto from behind. Only if you happen to look at it from the side does its longer silhouette catch the eye, with a nose, roofline and wheelbase that all differ by a factor of 1.2 from that of the popular little one. Actually, just like his distant ancestor used to do.

The 600e marks Fiat's return to the B-segment, they say, where they haven't had a model since the demise of the Punto. There are some questions about this statement: the newcomer is 10 centimeters longer and wider than the Punto, and in terms of price it quickly approaches the C-segment.

Well, let's just say that it is a lot more usable in terms of size and space than the 500e. In some photos it looks a bit stale, but in real life it certainly looks more successful, and Fiat – as they emphasize with colorful 'Dolce Vita' advertising campaigns – does not supply it in gray. Fleet managers with residual value stress can make it a little more difficult to deprive him of his cheerfulness (white and black are still an option).

Passengers are going to be happy with the 600e

The basis is formed by the same platform on which cars such as the Peugeot 208 and 2008, Jeep Avenger, Opel Corsa and Mokka and DS 3 are based. We're never really into figuring out millimeters of difference in shoulder and knee room, but we do know that in many of those cars we're quite cramped in the back, and that's not too bad in the 600e. Fiat says it has paid a lot of attention to the interior space and ease of entry. Still nice of them.

Strangely enough, the design of the interior lags behind the exterior. Although the seats in our chic La Prima version have beautiful materials and stitching (made from PET bottles), the dashboard is not really exciting and things that you look at a lot, such as the meter screen and the buttons in the middle, are designed quite dryly.

The magnetic, iPad case-like cover of the center console is frivolous. Nice idea, even if it's not really a convenient solution (it still covers half the opening when you roll it up, and if you want to fold it away completely, it falls back) and we wonder how nice it will look after will look like for a few years.

How much power does the Fiat 600e have?

Fiat supplies the 600e with two different powertrains, and we're not going to award a prize for guessing which ones they are. You can choose between a 100 hp Hybrid, especially for those who don't want to plug in, and the fully electric version that we are testing here. It has the proven technology package on board that you know from almost all other Stellantis: electric motor on the front wheels, 156 hp, 54 kWh battery that can be quickly charged with 100 kW, a range of 400 kilometers, and so on.

Fiat emphasizes that you can get up to 600 kilometers in city traffic ('600 in a 600', they just put it out there). That must be a great city. To keep things simple, there are two versions: the Red and the La Prima. The latter has 2-inch larger wheels and many extra luxuries, such as an electric tailgate, navigation and massage seats (actually more like moving lumbar support seats).

Both have features on board such as automatic air conditioning, cruise control and LED lighting front and rear. The La Prima is 5,000 euros more expensive, or 100 euros extra per month in the private lease, but you get quite a bit for that. Only: over 40 grand for a self-proclaimed B-segmenter? It's good that the Dutch subsidy pot is not empty yet…

The 600e drives predictably

The drivetrain provides few surprises while driving. Like other cars on this platform, the 600e is smooth enough, but nothing more. You only get full power if you select Sport mode or if you push the pedal to the floor with conviction. And if you want more braking and regeneration than standard, there is a B position at the lever – no paddles behind the steering wheel.

It's all very easy and straightforward, which is something to be said if you want to convince people. But we hope that upcoming Stellantis EVs, which will be on a newly developed platform, will offer more options to customize the driving experience.

The 600e is not a sports car and does not pretend to be one. It drives well: the chassis proves to be quite compliant on the pockmarked roads in and around Turin, and although the driving behavior is not exciting, the steering is at least light and direct. This makes it ideally suited for busy, busy and hectic traffic, we can confirm – because if you can test something well in Italy…

A real Stellantis, this 600th

The 600e also has its affairs in order in terms of ergonomics (separate buttons for the air conditioning), infotainment (a small, wide, clear screen) and driving assistance – and that should not be surprising, since its peers also score well in that area. You notice that we often go back to 'the Stellantis factor', but that's what happens when something is yet another variation on the same technical theme. Not that the average 600e customer will notice or care about this.

We can also say that this Fiat is one of the nicest options that its parent company offers in this class. Anyone looking for a happy-looking, colorful and practical city bum can probably see themselves driving around in one – even if bystanders don't immediately notice it.

Specifications of the Fiat 600e La Prima (2023)

Engine

1 electric motor

156 hp

260 Nm

54 kWh (battery)

Drive

front wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/h in 9.0 s

top speed 150 km/h

Consumption (average)

15.2 kWh/100 km A label

Range

400 km (WLTP)

Loading time

>3 hours at 11 kW

30 min. at 100 kW (80%)

Dimensions

4,171×1,781x

1,523 mm (lxwxh)

2,562 mm (wheelbase)

1,420 kg

360 l (luggage)

Prices

€40,990 (NL)

€41,000 (B)