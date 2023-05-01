The expectation around the new Fiat 600 is growing ever more. The new crossover of the Italian brand, whose name has not yet been confirmed by the brand of the Stellantis group, will allow the range of the Turin automaker to be expanded, offering a new alternative to the 500X that could say goodbye to the road. The compact SUV from Fiat will be born alongside the Jeep Avenger and also the new high-wheeled model from Alfa Romeo. While waiting to understand what the final appearance of this car will be, there are various hypotheses online, including the video that we propose below. In the meantime, however, let’s take stock of what information is available for a Fiat 600 look.

Fiat 600, both electric and petrol

The new Fiat 600 will in fact be the first model of the Turin brand to exploit the internal synergies of the Stellantis group: starting from the base, given that the new model will be born on the STLA Small platform which will be used to give life to the new compact. The architecture that effectively integrated CMP and E-CMP2 will thus allow for a broad offer in terms of engines. The versatility of the platform will therefore allow for different versions and as was done with the Avenger, endothermic options should also be confirmed for the new Fiat B-SUV. The offer of engines should therefore include the 156 HP full electric powertrain with at least 400 km of autonomy and probably the new 1.2 mild Hybrid with 136 bhp.

Little design information

There is still little information regarding the design given that the forklifts of the new Fiat crossover are always well hidden under the classic camouflage livery which does not reveal any distinctive elements. However, the shapes seem to recall those of the 500X with references to the entire Cinquino range. The new model will still be longer than the 500, but characterized by a more practical five-door bodywork, a more spacious passenger compartment and a higher seating position.

Several items from the current range

In recent weeks, several forklifts have been spotted on the road, with the new Fiat model standing out for the presence of split round LED headlights and a slim grille placed above a large central air intake in the front bumper. , side profiles similar to those of the Fiat 500X albeit more compact, and retro-style light clusters at the rear with clean sections and modern LED graphics. Inside the passenger compartment, the scene will be dominated by a large 10.25″ touchscreen display dedicated to the infotainment system and a round-shaped digital instrument panel, exactly as in the electric 500.