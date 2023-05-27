After the fleeting appearances in Germany and Rome that showed the traits of the bodywork, it’s the turn of the Fiat 600 interior, protagonist of a promotional spot filmed in Lerici. The fleeting images of the passenger compartment come from the official Fiat CEO account Olivier Francoiswhich has decided to feed the wait in view of the official debut fixed the July 4, 2023. As can be seen from the frames extrapolated from the short video, the layout of the passenger compartment quite faithfully reproduces that of the Fiat Nuova 500, in particular in the dome that surrounds the digital instrument panel and in the cantilevered display in the center of the dashboard. Reveal the soul electric of the new 600 which, like the Avenger, at least in Italy will also be offered with a petrol engine. The lettering on the steering wheel instead confirms the official name of the new Lingotto crossover.