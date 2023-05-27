A story published on social media by CEO Olivier François reveals part of the interior of the new crossover from the Italian brand
After the fleeting appearances in Germany and Rome that showed the traits of the bodywork, it’s the turn of the Fiat 600 interior, protagonist of a promotional spot filmed in Lerici. The fleeting images of the passenger compartment come from the official Fiat CEO account Olivier Francoiswhich has decided to feed the wait in view of the official debut fixed the July 4, 2023. As can be seen from the frames extrapolated from the short video, the layout of the passenger compartment quite faithfully reproduces that of the Fiat Nuova 500, in particular in the dome that surrounds the digital instrument panel and in the cantilevered display in the center of the dashboard. Reveal the soul electric of the new 600 which, like the Avenger, at least in Italy will also be offered with a petrol engine. The lettering on the steering wheel instead confirms the official name of the new Lingotto crossover.
new fiat 600: what we know
—
The new Fiat 600 will share the Cmp mechanical platform with the newly arrived Jeep Avenger, but also with the future urban SUV Alfa Romeo, all produced in the Polish factory in Tychy. The length, therefore, should be close to the 408 cm of the Jeep branded cousin. It will also inherit the dual thermal and electric engines, starting with the 100 HP 1.2 three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, associated with the mechanical gearbox and front-wheel drive. The zero-emission variant should count on 115 kW, i.e. 156 HP and 260 Nm of torque delivered by the first engine made by eMotors. All entrusted to a single-speed transmission and front-wheel drive only. On the Jeep Avenger, the 51 kWh battery guarantees a range of approximately 400 km, which rises to 550 km in the city.
