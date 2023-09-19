The Stellantis group’s B-SUV also arrives in Italy with a mild hybrid engine. The price list starts from 24,950 euros, a price that drops to 19,950 euros in case of scrapping and financing by adhering to the launch offer

There Fiat 600e – whose production began in September at the factory in Tychy, Poland – marks the return of the brands Italian in the B segment. The compact electric crossover will be joined by a hybrid counterpart, especially in markets where electric has not yet taken off. And Italy is included in this list, which is carefully watching the developments of the B-SUV with internal combustion engine. The price list starts from 24,950 eurosprice falling to 19,950 euros in case of scrapping and financing by joining the car launch offer.

The Fiat 600 Hybrid will be able to count on the synergy between 3-cylinder internal combustion engine 1.2 liter e 100 HP of power and the electrical unit made up of a 48 Volt lithium ion battery. Together they make up the mild hybrid technology, with pre-homologation data estimated at 110-114 g/km of CO2 emitted into the air. The crossover promises asmooth and relaxing driving experience, with the two engines interacting naturally also thanks to the presence of the 6-speed dual clutch gearbox. It integrates a 21 kW electric motor. The electric component improves – according to the company – elasticity at low revs and when starting, guaranteeing the driver a silent start and an always ready response to the gas, effectively attenuating the effect turbolag. Technology also in the ignition of the engine which, thanks to the support of a Bsg electric motor, occurs in silent mode. Still in the approval phase, the time estimate on the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h is 11 seconds.

Starting in 100% electric mode (And–launch) allows a smooth, silent start without wasting petrol. Likewise, the electric motor improves efficiency, allowing the car to travel with the combustion engine turned off in certain situations. This mode is activated during city driving at a speed of less than 30 km/h, reaching up to 1 km of autonomy in completely electric mode on urban and extra-urban roads if regular driving is maintained, or when the driver releases the accelerator pedal. accelerator in stabilized conditions or downhill even on the motorway. Short forward movements without pressure on the accelerator (for example in a traffic jam) rather than when parking, the car can be used in 100% electric mode.

The B-SUV with which Fiat returns to the B segment (length of 417 cm, boot with a capacity of 385 litres) will initially come in two versions: the more accessible New Fiat 600 Hybrid will be added – as has been the case in the past with various cars of the brand, including the electric 500e – the setup The first, the most exclusive version. L'entry level It features recycled fabric seats with white accents and a matte black organic plastic dashboard fascia. The Prima, on the other hand, offers style, technology and comfort for living Italian Dolce Vita. Packed with safety and driver assistance features, it features level 2 assisted driving. Both versions feature steering wheel gear levers to allow gear changes in manual mode.