By now there are practically no more secrets regarding the new Fiat 600. Although it has not yet been officially unveiled with the debut which could take place on July 4th, the new B-segment model of the Turin brand has been seen several times naked, the last the occasion was that of the sport promoted by the Italian brand of Stellantis for the World Meeting on Human Fraternity. The compact SUV has now shown itself at 360°, with a preview also on the interior that leaves no room for hypotheses or rumors.

The Fiat 600 will be born in Poland

But let’s go in order. The new Fiat 600 will be born alongside the Jeep Avenger and also the new high-wheeled model from Alfa Romeo at the Polish factory in Tychy. The new compact SUV will in fact be the first model of the Turin brand to exploit the internal synergies of the Stellantis group: starting from the base, given that the new model will be born on the STLA Small platform which will be used to give life to the new compact. The architecture that effectively integrated CMP and E-CMP2 will thus allow for a broad offer in terms of engines.

Interiors

A first look at the interiors, also thanks to the contents published on Instagram by Fiat CEO Olivier Francois, allowed us to confirm the strong link between the new Fiat 600, the new 500 and obviously the 500X. On the seats, for example, the “600” logo embroidered on the headrests while the dashboard is dominated by the cantilevered display which should be 10.25″ and a circular digital cluster behind the steering wheel. Instrumentation very similar to that of the battery-powered Cinquino and also similar to the Jeep Avenger. Compared to the American SUV, the new 600 should be slightly larger, thus exceeding 4.08 meters while it should lose something in terms of load capacity due to the shape of the tail and the tailgate.

The engines of the Fiat 600

Thanks to the versatility of the common platform, the powertrain offer should therefore include the 156 HP full electric powertrain with at least 400 km of range and probably the new 1.2 mild Hybrid with 136 bhp. The presence of the 101 bhp 1.0 petrol engine and another MHEV unit, the 131 bhp 1.5 T4 with 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox cannot be ruled out. Finally, the name Fiat 600e should characterize the draft version of the B-segment SUV.