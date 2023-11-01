WWhat would Fiat be like without the new 500? Probably away from the window. But the luxury small car has been constantly bringing new customers into the house since 2007, and the electric version on a different platform has seamlessly continued its success since 2020. The 500 E is at the top in the registration statistics.

For everyone for whom the 500 is too small, Fiat is launching the 600 E in November, which at 4.17 meters is half a meter longer and therefore has more space, comfort, equipment, range and, according to Fiat, more sustainability can offer.

Standard range of 400 kilometers

Well, the battery is 12 kWh larger with a capacity of 54 kWh, which in turn gives a standard range of 400 kilometers. It can be charged with 100 kW; from 20 to 80 percent charge it only takes 27 minutes. This was proven often enough on test drives from the development site in Turin to the production site in Tychy in Poland. Three charging stops were enough for the 1,400 kilometers.









We didn’t drive that far, but when we got to know it briefly, the 600 was definitely convincing. The seats are comfortable, the interior design appears to be of a solid, high quality, and the car is easy to operate. With small drawbacks, it is a five-seater; the trunk holds 360 liters (500: 185 liters). By the way, the platform is identical to that of the Jeep Avenger, with the front axle being driven. The power of 156 hp is enough. In 2024, Fiat plans to bring a fully hybrid Fiat 600 onto the market, which is already being sold in Italy.

Fiat is also now following the general trend of offering as few extras as possible. Only the Red and La Prima lines are available, only the color can then be chosen. As Red, the 600 E costs 36,490 euros, as La Prima 42,490. Minus funding, of course. Leasing the electric Fiat costs 299 euros per month for four years with a mileage of 40,000 kilometers. The deposit is the funding.