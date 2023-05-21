The arrival of the Fiat 600 is now a matter of months. After having talked about it for a long time and hypothesized the shapes of this car thanks to the sighting of the various prototypes, the new compact of the Italian brand was spotted naked for the first time, confirming that this model will largely incorporate the stylistic characteristics of the 500X as well as some stylistic features of the electric 500. The new Fiat 600 will then in all probability take the place of the crossover in the range of the Turin brand starting from 2025.

Different platform

Compared to the Fiat 500X, the new 600 will not be born on the FGA Small platform, the platform developed by the then FCA for small-medium cars and which also served as the basis for the Jeep Renegade, but on the CMP integrated into the STLA Small. The new B-SUV of the Turin brand will be able to enjoy a wide offer from the point of view of motor solutions: according to rumors circulating in recent weeks, customers will be able to choose between an all-electric powertrain with 156 HP of maximum power and at least 400 km of range and the new 1.2 mild-hybrid with 136 HP of output. An offer therefore similar to that of the Jeep Avenger with which it shares the technical base and production hub given that the Fiat 600 will also be assembled in Tychy in Poland.

The design of the Fiat 600

In terms of dimensions, we know the new B-SUV will be longer than the 500, although this will feature a more practical five-door body, a roomier cabin and a higher seating position. The dimensions are slightly smaller than those of the 500X, with several similarities in the line, from the roof to the rear. At the front we will find the same optical signature of the new 500. Inside ofon the other hand, the scene should be stolen by a large touchscreen display for the 10.25 ″ infotainment system and a round-shaped digital instrument cluster, as in the case of the battery-powered Cinquino.

Fiat 600 vs Fiat 500X, the price

The Fiat 600 range will therefore include a petrol and an electric version, with the former possibly having a price close to the 24,300 euros of the Jeep Avenger. This in fact would place the new B-segment model of the Italian brand on a step slightly higher than the 500X, which has a starting price list of 23,000 euros. A fairly narrow range, therefore, which in theory should not create negative competition between the two models.