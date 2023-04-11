The sightings of the new Fiat 600 continue. The new model of the Italian brand, which could also have another name given that there have not yet been official confirmations from Turin on the choice made regarding the car that will expand the range of the Stellantis brand, has been spotted in a parking lot, underlining once again how the development phase has come alive. The debut of what could be called the Fiat 600 is in fact scheduled for 2023, with a second model of the Turin brand which could follow this preview by a few months and which in all probability could be the new Fiat Topolino which will share base and characteristics with the Citroen Do you love.

A second mysterious model

Returning however to the Fiat 600, the new model of the Italian brand was pinched next to another crossover. It is not clear whether it is a second Fiat model under development, or if under the camouflage livery there is instead the restyling of the Jeep Renegade. According to other rumors, the prototype could also belong to the new B-segment Alfa Romeo which will arrive in 2024, the first full electric model of the Biscione.

Production in Poland

At the moment, no certain elements are known about this new Fiat model, except for the place of production and the architecture that will be used, with the car from the Italian brand joining the Tychy lines with the Jeep Avenger and the new Alfa SUV Romeo.

Electric and petrol

The Fiat B-segment model will in fact not only share the assembly plant with these cars but also the technical base, with the STLA Small which will be used to give life to the new compact. The architecture that effectively integrated CMP and E-CMP2 will thus allow for a broad offer in terms of engines. The versatility of the platform will therefore allow for different versions and as was done with the Avenger, endothermic options should also be confirmed for the new Fiat B-SUV. The offer of engines should therefore include the 156 HP full electric powertrain with at least 400 km of autonomy and probably the new 1.2 mild Hybrid with 136 bhp.