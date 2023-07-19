The Fiat 500X is a compact SUV produced by the Italian automaker Fiat. Launched in 2014is a more spacious and robust version of the popular Fiat 500, designed for a more versatile use. The 500X maintains the characteristic retro style of the Fiat 500, with its iconic round lights and a curvy aesthetic, but has a taller, sturdier body to fit the needs of a compact SUV. From a technical point of view, it is offered with motors hybrids and diesels.

Fiat 500X engines

The Fiat 500X offers two different engine options. The first is an engine 1.5 Hybrid with 130 bhp with seven-speed DCT automatic transmission. The second is an engine 1.3 95 HP diesel MultiJet with six-speed manual gearbox. Compared to the past, the choice is reduced to these two units.

Fiat 500X Sports

Because the Fiat 500X is successful and in great demand

The success and popular demand of the Fiat 500X can be attributed to several key factors:

Attractive design: The Fiat 500X maintains the characteristic retro and captivating design of the Fiat 500, but with a more robust and versatile look typical of SUVs. This combination of style and function has attracted a wide range of customers. popular segment: The compact SUV market is very popular and growing. The Fiat 500X is positioned in a highly sought-after segment, where many consumers are looking for cars with extra space, ground clearance and driving ability suitable for various road situations. Diversity of engines and equipment: Offering different powertrain options, including hybrid and diesel versions, allows prospective buyers to choose the model that best suits their driving and fuel consumption needs. Furthermore, the availability of various equipment and optional packages allows customers to customize the car according to their tastes and preferences. Good performance and driving comfort: The Fiat 500X offers adequate performance and handling for daily use, guaranteeing a comfortable driving experience both in town and off the road. Fiat brand and history of the Fiat 500: The Fiat brand has a long history of success and the Fiat 500 is one of the most iconic and loved cars in the world. The brand’s positive reputation and affection for the Fiat 500 helped spark interest in the 500X. Technology and security: The Fiat 500X is equipped with modern technologies, advanced infotainment systems and active and passive safety functions, which attract customers looking for comfort and protection while driving. Marketing and promotion effects: Fiat has carried out effective marketing campaigns to promote the 500X, increasing its visibility and arousing public interest.

Fiat 500X Hybrid RED cockpit dashboard

Fiat 500X trim levels and prices

The diesel version is available in the trim levels 500X and Sports at a price of 25,950 euros And 31,350 euros, respectively. The hybrid version, on the other hand, has an additional cost of 2,100 euros and is available in the set up Redor in the model Sweet life with retractable canvas roof, with an extra 3,000 euros.

500X 2023 prices

👉 500X 1.3 Mjet 95hp MT6 diesel: 25,950 euros

👉 500X 1.5 T4 130hp DCT7 mild hybrid: 28,050 euros

👉 500X 1.3 Mjet 95hp MT6 Sport diesel: 31,350 euros

👉 500X 1.5 T4 130hp DCT7 Red mild hybrid: 31,650 euros

👉 500X 1.5 T4 130hp DCT7 Sport mild hybrid: 33,450 euros

👉 500X 1.5 T4 130hp DCT7 Dolcevita: 31,050 euros

👉 500X 1.5 T4 130hp DCT7 Red Dolcevita: 34,650 euros

👉 500X 1.5 T4 130hp DCT7 Sport Dolcevita mild hybrid: 36,450 euros

Fiat 500X convertible Turtleneck

Fiat 500X TECHNICAL SHEET

The measures of the 500X Measure Car body SUVs and off-road vehicles Doors 5 Places 5 Trunk 350 dm3 Tank capacity 55 litres Mass in running order 1,430kg Max. towable weight 1,000kg Length 426 cms Length 180cm Height 160cm Step 257 cms Fiat 500X characteristic measures

Photo Fiat 500X RED

Fiat 500X Hybrid test video

Fiat 500X Hybrid test video

Read also,

👉 Fiat 500X Hybrid features and prices

👉 Fiat 500X RED special series

👉 Fiat 1.5 hybrid engine, how it works

👉 500X price list 👉 FIAT used car ads

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK