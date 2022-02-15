Fiat expands its range of hybrid cars with the new one 500Xpowered by the new engine 48 Volt Hybrid. Like the Hybrid type the new 500X hybrid is offered as part of the Special Series (RED).

In addition, the “Hybrid” identification logo on the tailgate, consisting of two leaves with drops of dew of color.

Fiat 500X Hybrid, technical characteristics

The new engine that equips the 500X Hybrid is from new generation FireFly and it is a turbo petrol a 4 cylinders of 1.5 liters capable of delivering up to 130 hp with a torque of 240Nm, and the48 Volt and 15 KW e-motorhoused in the new 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

New FIAT 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission

Thanks to advanced hybrid technology, the work of the FireFly is complemented by the support of a BSG electric motor which allows a silent and 100% electric start, and from thee-motor which improves the efficiency and dynamics of the vehicle, even allowing it to travel with the thermal engine off.

Fiat 500X Hybrid consumption

This is the first Hybrid from Fiat to use an engine electric by completely disconnecting the petrol engine which, in WLTP total cycleit can remain inactive up to 47% of the time.

If we consider only the urban cycle, the percentage goes up to 62%. Consequently the new 48 volt Hybrid on paper is a petrol engine that consumes less than a Diesel in the urban cycle (WLTP): 5.1 l / 100 km against the 5.4l / 10 0km of the 1.6 diesel engine of the 500X. The reduction of CO2 emissions instead reaches up to 11% (WLTP cycle).

Fiat (500X) RED is now also Hybrid Hybrid

As far as performance is concerned, the hybrid Fiat 500X reaches i 100 km / h in 9.4 seconds because the e-motor delivers torque almost instantaneously, mitigating the effect turbolag and ensuring prompt response to accelerator requests. Similarly, if the operation starts from pure electric, there will be the ignition of the thermal to integrate the power request.

Finally, it should be emphasized that the e-motor intervenes to move the operating point of the thermal and make it reach the maximum efficiency even when the vehicle is cold: this function speeds up the catalyst heating transient, with further benefits on fuel consumption and emissions.

Fiat 500X hybrid, driving mode

Likewise, driving can continue in fully electric mode, compatibly with the power demand and battery charge (e-launch). Also, you can take advantage of the power supply only for the function of e-creepinguseful for making short and repeated shifts forward without pressing the accelerator, such as in queue (e-queuing).

Fiat (500X) RED hybrid on the road

Even the operations of parking area can be done in 100% electric modeboth in before and in reverse (e-parking). In addition, the hybrid power supply is designed to recover energy during both braking and deceleration.

Fiat 500X Hybrid, equipment

The exterior look of the Fiat 500X Hybrid has also been renewed with the launch of the Model Year 2022: the front has adopted the new “500” logo while at the rear there is the vigorous lettering “FIAT”.

Rear view of the Fiat (500X) RED Hybrid

The 48 V Hybrid Hybrid engine is offered on the trim levels Cult, Club, Cross and Sport and on Hatchback and Turtleneck with soft top.

Fiat 500X Hybrid prices, how much does the hybrid cost?

The prices of the Fiat 500X Hybrid hybrid start at 29,400 euros. Below is the complete price list:

500X Hybrid Club: 29,400 euros

500X Hybrid Cross: 30,100 euros

500X Hybrid (Red): 31,100 euros

500X Hybrid Sport: 30,800 euros

500X Hybrid Cross Dolcevita: 33,100 euros

500X Hybrid (Red) Dolcevita: 34,100 euros

500X Hybrid Sport Dolcevita: 33,800 euros

500X Hybrid Yacht Club Capri: 36,800 euros

Photo Fiat 500X Hybrid RED

