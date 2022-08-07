Would be Fiat 600 the first of the iconic names of the Italian brand ready to return to the road. According to some rumors leaked in recent days, in fact, the Lingotto would be ready to review its range by rationalizing the models and strengthening its presence in the most profitable segments, as confirmed several times by both Stellantis and by the CEO of Fiat himself. Olivier Francois. In this regard, a new segment B crossover could arrive in 2023, whose most accredited nomenclature would be 600. A choice that would also affect the current offer of the brand, leading to an exit of 500X.

The success of the latter is confirmed by the numbers, with the model at the top of the diesel market in July but the desire to continue the transition path towards the new mobility will inevitably lead to a downsizing of the Fiat 500X range, with the possible farewell to diesel, the main source of success for this vehicle. At this point iThe Cinquino would remain firmly in segment A, with the new full electric version ready to further strengthen its top position both in Italy and in Europe with an offer that would include the 3-door version, the 3 + 1, the convertible variant and in a few months also the declination Abarth, the sportiest of the range. In the B segment, the new Fiat 600 crossover would take hold, while the new Panda SUV would replace the 500L, one of the variants of the new model of the Italian best seller, ready to be reinvented in a different way than what has been proposed up to now.

At the moment there are no official confirmations in this regard but it is possible that some additional information may arrive by the end of the year, perhaps supported by thesighting of some of the development forklifts. A first glimpse of the Fiat crossover had already taken place before the summer, with a car very similar to Opel Mokka spotted on the road with heavy camouflage.