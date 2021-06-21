The range of Fiat 500X is preparing to welcome a new special version: it is the awaited variant Convertible which was announced several months ago by the Italian car manufacturer and which should debut next July 4th, in a location in Southern Italy that will also lend its name to the model. The well-known tourist resort that will frame the preview of the new Fiat 500X Cabrio will have a very strong link with the car, as well as summer and the sea which should be reflected in some distinctive elements and colors offered.

This Fiat Ritmo 60 CL is worth 15 thousand euros

The open-air version will have very few stylistic differences compared to the traditional model, with only the replacement of the glass roof that can be opened with one in canvas and the side uprights which should remain the same size. At the rear then a reinforced plastic protection should be mounted instead of the classic rear window. Also from an aesthetic point of view, the Fiat 500X Cabrio could enjoy some tweaks that will unite it to the electric Cinquino. Curiosities around the range of engines, with the possibility of seeing the mild-hybrid already introduced in the range, or a PHEV solution similar to that adopted on the Jeep.