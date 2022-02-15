Fiat completes the electrification process of the range with the launch of the hybrid versions of 500X and Tipo. An important step forward was taken by the Turin brand, which can now afford to offer at least one low-emission version for each model: in this way, the 500X and Tipo can now also boast the new generation 4-cylinder FireFly 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine with 130 HP and 240 Nm combined with the 48 Volt and 15 KW e-motor, housed in the new automatic gearbox seven-speed dual clutch.

Thanks to advanced hybrid technology, the work of the FireFly is complemented by the support of a BSG electric motor which allows a silent and 100% electric start, as well as from the e-motor which improves the efficiency and dynamics of the vehicle, also allowing it to travel with the thermal engine off. Among the many advantages, the one linked to the reduction of consumption and emissions: it is in fact the first Hybrid in Fiat that uses the electric motor by completely disconnecting the petrol engine, which in the total WLTP cycle can remain inactive up to 47% of the time. If we consider only the urban cycle, however, the percentage reaches up to 62%, thus consuming less than a diesel. As for emissions, however, in this case the reduction of CO2 compared to the previous 1.3 T4 available on the 500X reaches up to 11%.

As for the zero-emission circulation, after starting the car which takes place in 100% electric mode, even driving can continue along these lines, compatibly with the power demand and battery charge. And that’s not all: it is also possible to take advantage of the electric power supply only for the e-creeping function, useful for carrying out short and repeated forward movements without pressing the accelerator, such as in the queue, and for the e-parking function. , therefore in the case of parking both in first and in reverse. While the 500X Hybrid is being produced at the Melfi plant in Italy, the Tipo Hybrid is being assembled in Tofas, Turkey: both models can be ordered from February in the main European markets, and will be available at dealerships. starting from April.