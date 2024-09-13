New setback in the production of Fiat 500e. The assembly operations of the 100% electric city car of the Turin brand will in fact be suspended for about a month starting today: Stellantis cited low demand for the model as the cause of this production stop. Making a much broader point, the Italian-French group explained that the collapse in sales is linked to the various difficulty found in the European electric vehicle market by almost all automotive manufacturers.

Fiat 500e, production at Mirafiori stops

On the other hand, the numbers reported by Jato Dynamics speak clearly: Fiat has sold 74,885 units of the 500 throughout Europe, both in petrol and electric versions, between January and the end of July, therefore 24% less compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, the market share of electric vehicles in the Old Continent fell to 13.5%, compared to 14.6% in July 2023. The reasons of this trend? Analysts seem to have clear ideas: on the one hand the lack of clarity on incentives and the future of electric vehicles, on the other the low residual value of electric vehicles.

Waiting for the hybrid version

All things considered, after this latest production stoppage, Mirafiorifor the first time since 2007, no Fiat 500 is being produced in Europe. The Turin car manufacturer itself is aware of the situation that has arisen, which is why it has long since announced the introduction of a hybrid version of 500: the aim of this car is to fill the gap in the market left by the 500e, currently on production stand-by.