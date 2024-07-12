On the day of celebrations for the 125 years of Fiat, the Turin-based company has announced a limited edition of the 500e in collaboration with Giorgio Armanion the occasion of the 90th birthday of the designer. The number of copies and the price for Italy have not yet been communicated.

Fiat 500e Electric Special Series Armani

The electric Fiat 500e in the Armani special series is only available in the hatchback and is offered in two exclusive colors: Dark green micaceous and Grey ceramic. The exteriors are characterised by a Monochrome design with wheels that feature the GA logo on a macro scale.

Fiat 500e Armani Grey

The interiors of the 500e Giorgio Armani feature handcrafted workmanship with chevron stitching and three-dimensional motifs on the seats, using high quality materials. The lasered wood covers the dashboard, while intricate embroidery completes the design. The Giorgio Armani logo appears on wheels and seats, and its signature It is visible on the dashboard, doors and rear window.

Fiat 500e Armani Dark Green dashboard

The car is equipped with Full LED Infinity Design headlights, glass roof, JBL premium sound system7″ TFT display, 10.25″ touchscreen, DAB radio and Wireless CarPlay/Android Auto.

Price, how much does the 500e Armani cost

The 500e Giorgio Armani has a price tag of around 40,000 euros and is available in a limited edition at 90 specimensin homage to Giorgio Armani’s 90th birthday.

Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Special Series Fiat 500e Armani Dark Green 500e Armani Greyge on the road 500e Armani Greyge on the road 00e Armani Dark Green on the road GA logo on the rims GA logo on the headrest dashboard Giorgio Armani signature on the dashboard Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Special Series

It is powered by an electric motor from 87 kW and 118 HPwith an autonomy of up to 320 km in the WLTP combined cycle. Includes advanced ADAS and level 2 assisted driving systems.

Fiat 500e Armani Photo

Read also:

→ Test, how the electric 500e goes on the road

→ Fiat 500 electric, features, autonomy

→ Electric cars to buy selected and tested

→ Electric car prices and features

→ ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING TIME CALCULATION

→ Electric car charging cost

→ Video tests ELECTRIC CARS

Testing of new electric cars

→ EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

→ What do you think? Take a look at the discussions on the FORUM!

The article Fiat 500e electric, Giorgio Armani special series comes from newsauto.it.

#Fiat #500e #Electric #Giorgio #Armani #Special #Series