Fiat's electrification in North America comes to life. In fact, the Turin car manufacturer virtually presented the 500e (RED) 2024 as the first Fiat 500e product launch for the North American market: the car will be available in Stellantis showrooms in the area starting from the first quarter of next year. The announcement was made through a presentation video by Olivier FrancoisCEO of Fiat and Global Chief Marketing Officer of Stellantis, e Goodlead singer of U2 and co-founder of ONE and (RED).

“Fiat is the only brand that can launch its 100% electric vehicles in a unique way, the 'FIAT way': combining the spirit of the 'Dolce Vita' icon with its mission to offer sustainability and zero-emission mobility – commented Olivier Francois, CEO of Fiat and Global CMO Stellantis – The 2024 500e is technologically advanced, offers a host of new safety features and is fun to drive. The 500e remains true to its roots, to the iconic 500 loved throughout the world. It's impossible not to smile when you drive this car.” We remind you that the Fiat 500e (RED) represents the first novelty of the 2024 Fiat 500e collection, and is produced in Italian factory in Mirafiori.