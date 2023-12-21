DChanging a battery like a shirt within a few minutes instead of waiting for the electrons to flow in more or less quickly while charging is by no means a new idea. But in Europe the approach was considered outdated, also because car manufacturers discovered the battery as a core component. Now Stellantis is surprising with a large-scale test in Madrid, where more than a hundred electric Fiat 500s will be able to change their batteries at partner Ample stations from mid-2024. Although these vehicles are part of a car sharing fleet, other customers will also be able to use the swap technology in the future.

In an interview with this newspaper, Ricardo Stamatti, head of the group's charging and energy division, explained that they wanted to examine an expansion next year. The replacement technology is particularly interesting for smaller cars because they could then be sold without a battery, i.e. at significantly lower costs.

The battery intended for the pilot fleet does not technically correspond to the current series version, but should offer roughly the same range and be just as safe. The battery is attached to the underbody using a specially designed carrier. For the exchange, the car is driven onto a lifting platform at the station, and the empty battery is removed and the full battery is then installed as if by magic using industrial automation technology. The storage for the spare batteries is located to the side of the assembly area, so the station can be set up at ground level. According to Stamatti, the investment costs are “in many cases” lower than those of classic fast charging stations.

Stellantis hopes that other car manufacturers will follow the example; the best solution would be a grand coalition of car manufacturers. Because it is already clear: If every company has to set up a comprehensive network of its own stations, there will be no change instead of waiting.