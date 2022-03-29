Turin it will remain at the center of the world Fiatand the 500 will remain in effect an electric car made in Italy. This is the solemn promise of Stellantis, the group that incorporated the FCA and PSA companies into a single large automobile multinational. Such a decision was not taken for granted: after all, the CEO of Stellantis, Carlos Tavares, had said that producing in Italy costs too much. The doubts were legitimate, accordingly.

However, the Mirafiori plant was defended, or perhaps – rather – it was kept in defense. There has never been any talk of closure or downsizing, in the course of 2021, on this production site. The “unofficial” goal of John Elkann to keep a foot in Turin, despite the sale of properties and the disengagement of the past, has been achieved. And going back, it’s news that Sergio Marchionne probably would have liked too. But it will not be enough, because Mirafiori will have to continue to keep up with the times even with the reassurance to continue.

In addition to the Fiat Nuova 500, one of the best-selling electric cars in Europe, there will be two new Maserati models, coming – and this was a sacrifice – from Grugliasco. According to Automotive News reports, “Stellantis aims to build 90,000 electric Fiat 500s this year, with production increasing to 120,000 in 2023 and requiring a third shift“. A good future, considering that the next generation of the car is also on a flatbed STLA Smallwill also be produced in Mirafiori.

There was also talk of the creation of a battery dismantling plant in Mirafiori, with the possibility of recovering the material for recycling for automotive and other purposes. It would be a good way to carry on the issue of electrification, giving the city of Turin additional and useful skills. For once, therefore, the so-called Made in Italy has managed to resist the globalization of the car. If it will be able to build a whole new induction around it, dedicated to electricity, then the Piedmontese capital can be confident for many years to come.