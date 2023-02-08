Fiat presented the long-term rental formula pay per use Leasys Miles available from today also on the new electric 500. In addition to enjoying the advantage of a flexible and convenient formula, the driver will have access to dedicated electric services such as a Wallbox for home recharging and the “e-Mobility Card“, the card with which he will be able to recharge the battery-powered Cinquino at over 1,600 authorized recharge points.

Basically it is an innovative formula which provides for the payment of a fixed monthly fee 299 euros for the duration of 48 months, with an advance of 3,900 euros. Among the many benefits included, ordinary and extraordinary maintenance, 24-hour roadside assistance and insurance coverage such as RCA, theft/fire and damage repairs stand out). And that’s not all: to accommodate those who use the car in a limited way, Leasys has thought of a fixed fee that includes the first 1,000 km and not those in excess which will be counted, based on the kilometers actually travelled, at a fixed cost of 0.21 euros per km. “An innovative proposal in the panorama of 100% electric cars, which allows freedom of use of the iconic electric 500 including unlimited recharges for the entire duration of the rental – says Fiat – In a context of growing attention to green conversion, Fiat has decided to accelerate its electrification strategy, moving towards an increasingly sustainable future. And the new solution goes in this direction”.

The Turin carmaker has in fact made it known that the offer will be valid until February 28 and which it expects unlimited refills for the entire duration of the rentaltherefore four years: the authorized charging stations can be easily identified on the Leasys website or on the Leasys Umove App by selecting the item “free charging points”. “After all, Fiat positions itself as a leader in the energy transition, with the aim of reinventing urban mobility and making it more sustainable and accessible for everyone”concludes the company.