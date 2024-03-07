You would like to eat it but you can't. In recent days, a more unique than rare Fiat 500 has entered the “Dante Giacosa” Museum in Garlenda: no sheet metal, no bodywork and no engine. Only pure chocolate. The work was created by the “Amici del Cioccolato” association based on a project by the master chocolatier Nerozzi Valter on the occasion of the “Un Borgo di Cioccolato” fair in Borgo San Dalmazzo.

The theme of this edition was “The 500 and its engines” and obviously the Fiat 500 Club Italia could not miss it with a rally which, braving the snow, attracted over 40 cars. To the great surprise of Claudio Bernardi, trustee of the Club for Cuneo, the president of the Fair Authority Fabrizio Massa presented the 1.5 x 1 meter work, symbol of the event. The sculpture was intended to be exhibited within the premises of the Municipality of Borgo San Dalmazzo for a year, but after the proposal of Claudio Bernardi and a consultation with the Councilor Fabio Armando and the mayor Roberta Robbione, it was decided to transfer the 500 at the Dante Giacosa Museum.

The “Dante Giacosa” Museum is the only one in the world to have historical videos of the Istituto Luce and Fiat, interviews with famous people, historical and current documentation on the 500, including the numerous activities linked to it. Over 100 hours of video content to satisfy all your curiosities about the legendary Cinquino: an invaluable documentary heritage available to all visitors by consulting the 2 touch screens.

The numerous rooms contain many useful elements to understand the importance of this car, with insights capable of satisfying any curiosity about the legendary Turin small car. At the end of the visit to the Museum, you can browse the brand new 500 Shop, where you can purchase gadgets, clothing, books, DVDs and models, all signed by 500 Club Italia.