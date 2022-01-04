2021 ends with a flourish for Fiat 500: the battery-powered Cinquino is confirmed as the best-selling electric car of the year, conquering the top of the market at the end of 12 months of suffering for the automotive sector, not only in Italy but also globally. The first full electric of the Turin brand confirms the growing trend and despite some slowdown in recent months, thanks to a general decline in the market and the exhaustion of incentives, it is at the top of the ranking of the most popular EVs in Italy. The electric Fiat 500 has in fact collected 10,753 registrations, clearly separating the competition.

The first pursuer of the iconic Italian car is the Smart Fortwo, with 6,162 cars sold in the 12 months just ended. Behind the city car of the brand that is 50% owned by Mercedes-Benz and Geely is the Renault Twingo, with 5,822 registrations. Down from the podium instead Dacia Spring, with 5,496 cars sold. The first electric of the Romanian brand had a remarkable exploit, also thanks to the highly competitive price and despite an availability arrived in the second half of the year, it was able to occupy the upper floors of the top ten of the EVs. The first car of the largest size is Tesla Model 3 which occupies the fifth place among the best-selling electric cars in 2021: the battery-powered sedan is in fact the first non-segment A model to occupy the noble places of the registrations ranking with 5,047 cars sold .

In sixth place we find instead Renault Zoe, a former undisputed queen of electric power sources that has had to deal with greater competition and a life cycle that will inevitably lead it to be replaced by the new electric course of the Losanga. The battery-powered French compact was nevertheless able to get 3,808 units delivered, ahead of the Volkswagen ID.3 which has always occupied top positions in Europe. The electric powered by MEB platform had to settle for seventh place in Italy, with 3,440 vehicles registered. The top ten of the best-selling electric cars in our country are closed by the Peugeot 208, with 2,758 registrations and the Volkswagen e-up! with 2,447 deliveries.