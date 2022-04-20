Fiat the professional relationship with Leonardo Dicaprio, the Hollywood star who today is no longer known only for his extraordinary box office hits, but also for his environmental commitment. The brand of the Stellantis group called him again to participate in a new commercial on Fiat 500the electric car on which Fiat is entrusting its best hopes in view of the transition that will distance us from combustion engines (except for sensational European rethinks).

The Fiat commercial was titled “The Driver “, and was directed by director Martin Werner on an idea from the creative agency Leo Burnett. The idea is to bring back to life an original piece from the 60s, with a song “La dolce vita (Original Vocal Version)”, Which essentially mentions Federico Fellini’s cinematic masterpiece. The images of the commercial are accompanied by the song written by the lyricist Dino Verde – in the year in which the centenary of his birth is celebrated – and interpreted by the singer and actress Katyna Ranieri. Several times in the song we hear the expression “dolce strada”, a remarkable quote that was found by Fiat in the catalog of CAM Sugar, a historic Italian record company.

The commercial is set in Los Angeles, in Universal Studios. Leonardo DiCaprio has just finished shooting and gives the driver the keys of his electric New 500. The driver does not seem happy with this choice. But soon DiCaprio realizes that there are other cards that he must play to change his mind to the skeptical travel companion, who falls in love with the car almost without realizing it. The result is a commercial with tones and dialogues that are not too artificial.

“We are proud of the rediscovery of this musical pearl engraved in the 1960s for Federico Fellini’s “La Dolce Vita”, an authentic manifesto of Italian art in the world. It is a melody of great historical and cultural value, which today returns to make all fans of Made in Italy and our 100% electric and only electric icon dream again.“Commented Olivier Francois, CEO of Fiat and global CMO of Stellantis. The song “La dolce vita (Original Vocal Version)” by Nino Rota and Katyna Ranieri was released as a single by CAM Sugar for the occasion and is now available for listening on all streaming platforms.