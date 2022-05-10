An unprecedented top-of-the-range version to celebrate the passion for made in Italy and above all for the iconic Fiat model: the new 500 has expanded its range with the arrival of Fiat 500 La Prima by Bocelli, a new version that ranks at the top of the battery-powered Cinquino family and brings with it several distinctive elements including the exclusive JBL Premium Audio mastered by Andrea Bocelli. The new top of the range of the Italian model can be ordered in all body types available, convertible, sedan and 3 + 1 and in six colors for the livery: Onyx Black, Rose Gold, Ice White, Mineral Gray, Ocean Green and Celestial Blue.

At launch, the new Fiat 500 La Prima by Bocelli made its debut with an elegant black livery and features the “Sanitizing Glove Box” system, a device that integrates a UV-C lamp inside the glove compartment dashboard and helps sanitize the surface of your smartphone, house keys and other small everyday objects. The driver and passengers will be able to deposit their items in the drawer, close it and start the system using the button on the center console. An audible signal and a blue light outside will inform you when the three-minute irradiation cycle is completed. Other elements make this version distinctive, such as the Fiat Monogram convertible top, the infotainment system with 10.25 “high definition touchscreen display, full LED headlights, 17” diamond wheels, dedicated “La Prima” badge, as well as premium interiors with braided dashboard and ice beige seats, bearing the Fiat signature.

The electric Fiat 500 always boasts a range of 320 km according to the mixed WLTP homologation cycle, which can go up to 460 km in urban driving. Let’s not forget the premium sound system from 320 W of total power which integrates seamlessly into the car without any impact on the interior or trunk space. To make the JBL audio system suitable for the vehicle, Fiat used the experience of Maestro Andrea Bocelliand chose as the soundtrack of the campaign of comunication a single of Matteo Bocelli.