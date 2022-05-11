Fiat 500 “La Prima by Bocelli” is the new special series ofelectric car with technology “Virtual Venues” by JBL by Andrea Bocelli. This is a premium sound system from 320 W of total power, very refined in architecture and performance but, at the same time, simple and immediate to use. In addition, it integrates seamlessly into the car without any impact on the interior or trunk space. For its development, Fiat relied on the famous tenor, the Master Andrea Bocelli.

Fiat 500 La Prima by Bocelli as is the special series

For its debut on the world stage, the electric Fiat 500 La Prima by Bocelli is characterized by the black livery and offers the “Sanitizing Glove Box”.

Matteo Bocelli and Maestro Andrea Bocelli with Olivier Francois (Fiat CEO) and the 500 La Prima by Bocelli

The device provides for the integration of a lamp a UV-C rays inside the glove box of the dashboard and helps sanitize the surface of your smartphone, house keys and other small everyday objects.

It is sufficient to deposit your personal items in the drawer, close it and activate the system using the appropriate button located on the center console. A blue indicator and an audible signal informs you when the three-minute irradiation cycle is completed.

Rear view of the 500 La Prima by Bocelli

The new top of the range also wears numerous “jewels” of design and technology: the inimitable Monogram Fiat convertible top in the convertible version, the infotainment system with 10.25 ”high definition touchscreen display, i full Led headlights, 17 “rims diamond-coated, the dedicated “La Prima” badge, as well as interiors with braided dashboard and ice beige seats, which bear the Fiat signature.

Fiat 500 La Prima by Bocelli electric car

The new special version is powered by the electric motor from 118 PS powered by a lithium battery from 42 kWh.

Fiat 500 La Prima by Bocelli is offered in three configurations (convertible, sedan and 3 + 1)

The declared autonomy is of 320 km according to WLTP cyclebut it can go up to 460 km when used in city traffic.

Fiat 500 prices La Prima by Bocelli

The electric Fiat 500 la Prima by Bocelli can be ordered in three configurations (convertible, sedan and 3 + 1) and in six body colors: Onyx Black, Rose Gold, Ice White, Mineral Gray, Ocean Green and Celestial Blue.

Fiat 500 La Prima by Bocelli on the road

The prices of this special series created with Maestro Andre Bocelli start from 36,700 euros.

JBL audio system by Andrea Bocelli

The whole world of Andrea Bocelli has been brought inside the 500, thanks to sophisticated technology “Virtual Venues” by JBL and to the absolute pitch of Maestro Bocelli. The system JBL Premium Audio Mastered by Bocelli ensures virtual reality audio listening.

Matteo Bocelli and Maestro Andrea Bocelli

In particular, the most popular living tenor in the world chose four ideal environmentsamong all the places where he performed, to customize as many “Virtual Venues”:

“My Music Room” transforms the car into a small cozy room with a colorful and warm sound, explains the Maestro: “Like my favorite musical space in my house: a relaxing cocoon dedicated to the perfection of sound”;

transforms the car into a small cozy room with a colorful and warm sound, explains the Maestro: “Like my favorite musical space in my house: a relaxing cocoon dedicated to the perfection of sound”; “My Recording Studio” contains “The acoustics of my studio: an intimate space designed for artists to capture perfection”;

contains “The acoustics of my studio: an intimate space designed for artists to capture perfection”; “G. Verdi Opera House “ carries the listeners at the center of the front rows of the Giuseppe Verdi Opera House in Pisa, “I made my debut at the Teatro Verdi in Pisa, one of the most beautiful places in the world. We have mapped it acoustically to give you the complete experience of the Opera House ”;

carries the listeners at the center of the front rows of the Giuseppe Verdi Opera House in Pisa, “I made my debut at the Teatro Verdi in Pisa, one of the most beautiful places in the world. We have mapped it acoustically to give you the complete experience of the Opera House ”; “My Open-air Arena” reproduces the typical atmosphere of a live performance in an outdoor venue: “This acoustic is inspired by the” Teatro del Silenzio “, my Tuscan arena on top of the hill, where the peace of nature hosts the pure energy of the shows outdoors ”, concludes the Master.

Infotainment display where you can select the four ideal environments chosen by Bocelli

In addition to the four listening modes, the JBL Premium Audio Mastered by Bocelli offers features typical of a premium audio system, such as the Intelligent Volume Control which, through an advanced algorithm, keeps the perceived level of music reproduction and low frequencies balanced at any vehicle speed.

JBL Premium Audio Mastered by Bocelli sound system

Another peculiarity of the system are the Variable Equalizers which ensure a smoother audio experience regardless of ambient noise and the open or closed position of the hood.

Photo Fiat 500 La Prima by Bocelli

Fiat 500 electric full test video

Fiat 500e 500 electric complete test

