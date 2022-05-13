The taxation system for purchasing a car varies from country to country. Those who complain about Italy (for good reason) might find themselves reassured by looking at some Asian countries, where the cost of owning a car is really high and even the price lists are no less. Who buys a Fiat 500 in Singapore for example, he has to take into account having to shell out an amount close to 100,000 euros. Yes, you read that right: the Cinquino, symbol of Made in Italy, has a price that in some cases exceeds that of a Porsche or a super sports car from BMW or Mercedes.

And there is more, the version that touches this figure is not the new electric variant nor the hybrid one, but the classic petrol 500 already widespread in our country. As reported by AutoMoto.it, in fact, to buy a Fiat 500 equipped with the TwinAir 0.9 engine 139,900 dollars are needed, about 95,500 euros at the current exchange rate. This figure already includes the taxes provided for by the Singapore legislative system, which incidentally represent an almost more significant specific weight than the car’s price list. In fact, in the Asian country it is necessary, at the same time as the purchase, to pay the right to ownership and circulation, with the bands of incidence that vary according to engine capacity, use of the vehicle and power.

To return to the Fiat 500 and give you a practical example, in our country the price list of the petrol version starts at 17,400 euros and can exceed 20,000 euros if you are oriented towards the top of the range. As for the electric 500 instead, the price list in this case attacks at 27,300 for the declination equipped with the 90 HP powertrain and about 190 km of autonomy, a price that can be lowered with the entry into force of state incentives.