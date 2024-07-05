Yesterday Fiat celebrated the 67th birthday of the iconic little 500. A hugely successful car in the history of the Turin brand: since its debut in 1957, it has been sold in over 7.5 million specimens all over the world. A position of leadership that Fiat 500 still holds today: in fact, the 500e is currently sold in 48 countries, has been the leader in the electric A segment in Europe since its launch and has obtained 43 international awards in 10 different countries. To give you an idea: 4 out of 10 BEV city cars are Fiat 500e.

Fiat 500 also becomes hybrid

We know for sure, however, that in the future the Fiat 500 range will expand to horizons that go beyond just 100% electric motorization. An electrified component will continue to be there, but it will not be the only one under the hood: we are in fact talking about the new Fiat 500 hybrid, which, according to the Turin car manufacturer itself, will see the light between the end of 2025 and the beginning of 2026. In this sense, the company has reiterated once again that this new version of the 500 will also be Made in Italy, since its production will take place in MirafioriTurin, Italy, right next to 500e.

Production in Mirafiori, debut between 2025 and 2026

“On the occasion of the 500th anniversary, Fiat continues to proudly represent Italy in world – commented the Turin brand through an official note – The secret of its global success of the model lies in its continuous evolution, while remaining true to its basic identity. A commitment that has been exemplified by the numerous special editions introduced over the years, each contributing to its enduring appeal and cultural significance.”