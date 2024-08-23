The Fiat 500 petrol model says goodbye to the market after 17 years of honorable career. The current generation of the Cinquino has been out of production since July on the lines of the Polish Stellantis factory in Tychy but obviously this is not a definitive farewell to the iconic Italian model. The decision was made to make room for the new hybrid version based on the 500e that will arrive in 2025, with orders for the current version of the Cinquino that have been closed. The dealers will proceed to process the requests already received and arrive until the end of 2024 with the available stock.

The decision on Fiat 500

The Turin brand announced at the beginning of the summer its intention to bring a new version of the Fiat 500 hybrid to Mirafiori, adapting the platform of the current electric variant. The latter will therefore remain the only 500 on sale at least until 2025. From that moment, production should start in the Turin plant, with the new 500 hybrid expected to be available on the market in the first months of 2026. The decision to also build the new hybrid version of the iconic Italian model in Mirafiori was dictated by the desire to give new impetus to production in Italy, with the Stellantis brand also pressured by the Italian Government.

Hybrid Turn

Fiat’s hybrid turn came after the brand’s assessments of the market, with EVs struggling to take off and the brand needing to make up for the 120,000 units guaranteed by the old 500 as best it could: “Of course, like everyone else, we thought that the world would go electric faster and that the cost of electrification would come down faster. But we could not imagine that Covid would happen, that there would be a shortage of raw materials and that European society, not all of it, not the younger part, would turn its back on sustainable solutions. But this is the reality. We have to face these realities.”