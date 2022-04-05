Tuners usually focus on Ferrari, Lamborghini or other brands known for the supercars they put on the road. This time Irmschera German computer specializing in Opel models, has decided to make an unusual choice by presenting a project dedicated to Fiat 500 electric. The battery-powered Cinquino, an authentic bestseller among the EVs on the Italian market, was the protagonist of a design evolution that made it decidedly more aggressive, intervening on the exterior look and interior of the first full electric model of the Italian car manufacturer .

Starting with the new 17 ”wheels, a size already foreseen on the special La Prima trim but that Irmscher wanted to customize with

with his 10-spoke Turbo Star alloy wheels, available in black or silver finish. The new wheels are paired with a lowered suspension that brings the 500 closer to the ground. On the bodywork then there are a series of decals that highlight the front and the line of the car, made in red / black or silver. The set of stickers on the profile it has the inscription “Urban by Irmscher” as anticipated by the official renderings depicting a 500 Cabrio in two different configurations.

Inside the cockpit the changes concern instead the new leather upholstery for the seats, door panels, headlining and steering wheel. This material, which replaces the sustainable fabrics used by Fiat on the new electric 500, can be ordered in amaretto brown or wine red, two shades that give a premium look to the environment. The seats and the dashboard are then embellished with a quilted diamond pattern, a Celta that in some ways recalls the interiors of Maserati. No changes were made to the powertrain instead, with Irmscher who would have kept the electric motor and the standard battery, with the possibility of choosing between 24 or 42 kWh accumulators and a unit up to 118 HP that allows you to touch a maximum speed electronically limited 150 km / h and sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in 9 seconds. No specifics were then given on the price of this tuning kit.