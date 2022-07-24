The preparer Irmscher usually deals with the development of Opel-branded models. However, thanks to the merger between FCA and PSA, he is now also looking at Fiat models with interest. The German company recently modified the electric 500 and the Ulysse and Scudo vans. While its latest novelty is the Fiat 500 Cabrio, precisely named “Sail by Irmscher”And destined to have a limited production of 200 units.

The first example of the special Fiat 500 Cabrio was completed at the Irmscher production plant for the Autohaus König Group in Remshalden. The most surprising change is related to the wheels: it is a 17-inch Turbo Star model with 10 spokes, available in a two-tone finish. The beige accents on the wheels match the sticker pack on the grille and side profile and above to the fabric roof of the 500C. This color contrasts with the dark blue hue and the tinted rear windows. The tuner specified that all 200 units of the Fiat 500C “Sail by Irmscher” will be available in this configuration.

The sail references are reminiscent of the Riva and Yachting variants of the 500, and indeed some of the modified models will have a “wood-style” dashboard. Interior changes include the addition of a center armrest, new floor mats, new headrests covered in premium leather with embossed “Sail Edition” lettering, as well as a numbered plaque. The model is based on theDolce Vita set-up, the most equipped. No changes to the engine, which will always be the mild hybrid FireFly with a thousand displacement.