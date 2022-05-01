It has often happened in the past that iconic car models have been used by world-renowned artists as the basis for the making of artwork truly exclusive. With the advent of technology, this process of transforming simple cars into real artistic jewels is moving more and more towards digital. And so, even the iconic Fiat 500 has become the protagonist of a digital work of art: it has recently opened on the Shifting Vision art platform, in fact, the “Reverse Again” auctionwhich in addition to marking the first step of the famous artist Ron Arad in the NFT world also enhances the special relationship between the Turin brand and the British-Israeli artist designer himself.

As Fiat itself explains, the works that make up the auction in question are available to buyers in the form of NFT technologyi.e. provided with certificates attesting the authenticity, uniqueness and ownership of a digital object: each painting derives from the close collaboration between the artist and the brand of the Stellantis group, which supported the designer in his study of three-dimensionality also through i virtual models used for crash test simulations. Furthermore, the collection immortalized by Ron Arad constantly dialogues with the great history of the Fiat icon through the permanent exhibition of Casa 500, a Turin temple dedicated to the car, in celebration of the artist’s great passion for the historic Cinquino.

“By establishing a continuity between past and present, physical and digital design, the project thus celebrates the integration of art and technology, a common thread that connects the Fiat brandthe artistic practice of Ron Arad and the NFT ecosystem, the new frontier of art – says Fiat – Arad is an architect and designer among the most influential and enigmatic of our time, famous for making an important contribution to the world of art, design and architecture over the past 30 years. His works have been exhibited in many high-end art institutions around the world, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the MoMa, the Center Pompidou and the Royal Academy of Art, which elected him Royal Academician in 2013 ″.