Over 40 tons in weight, 7 machine guns and a 65mm cannon. These are just some of the numbers of the Fiat 2000, the super tank that Italy used during the Great War to try to equalize the firepower of Germany and the Austro-Hungarian Empire thanks to a gigantic tracked weapon rebuilt in every detail thanks to a project started right in ‘ year of the centenary of its realization. The work, finished in every detail, was shown at the Novegro Exhibition Park, in Milan, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the foundation of the National Tank Association of Italy (ANCI) as part of the “Militalia” exhibition dedicated to military collecting.

The initiative born over 5 years ago was from the will of a group of restorers of vintage military vehicles of the “Raggruppamento Spa” of Fabio Temeroli. The projects of the vehicle were almost non-existent, with many difficulties in finding materials and technical drawings that could help to complete this crazy undertaking. Mario Italiani, former M 47 tank driver and today president of the ANCI Section of Zeccone thus tried to reconstruct the Fiat 2000 with a 3D design program, also exploiting the discovery of Col. Maurizio Parri who found a wooden model from 1.5 meters in length which made it possible to identify some particular details.

And so it was taken a fundraiser through various associations of Italian tankersamplified by the support of ANCI even if most of the funds were committed by a private individual, Giancarlo Marin, owner of Svecom PE Srl, a company specialized in the sector that also participated in the physical construction of the Fiat 2000. “I started with two generic sketches” Italiani said “and it was not easy to have to interpret something that no longer exists. If for the outside we can now speak of 100% adherence to the original, for the inside and the mechanical functions we are at 85% ”.

Photo: Defense Analysis