In 1974 Fiat decided it was time to replace the glorious Fiat 124 Abarth Rally. Above all, we had to get hold of a car that could prove that Fiat could continue to win. At first the Bertone body shop was instructed in collaboration with Abarth to develop a racing model, from the X1 / 9 coupe. Bertone had already prepared the 500 units ready for homologation when Fiat stopped.

The change of direction included the development of the group’s future rally car from Fiat 131family sedan produced in the second half of the 70s until the beginning of the 80s. The decision was made above all to ensure that the Abarth engineers could work exclusively on the project but also to give a commercial boost to the sales of the 131 , at a time when participation in rallies always means a certain commercial return for car manufacturers.

Abarth engineers came up with a real miracle. First, it was decided to make the car lighter by using synthetic resin for the doors, hoods and fenders. It was then nasty with the addition of larger wheel arches to accommodate Pirelli P7 195/40 VR15 tires. A large spoiler was also introduced to have more downforce and the air intakes on the hood and sides were enlarged to improve cooling. At the end of the original 131 there was only the step left. Otherwise it was lower and shorter.

(The Fiat 131 prototype by Abarth)

For the engine it was decided to use a new four-cylinder in-line of 1.8 displacement which has some points of contact with that of the Fiat 132 and the Lancia Beta and only partially exploits the previous experience with the 124 Abarth Rally. The cylinder head is in light alloy, but especially for the first time in a Fiat engine, four valves per cylinder appear. The carburetor is a double Weber body with a five-speed gearbox with front engagement.

During the homologation, Fiat decided to modify some elements of the engine and in the end it was decided for the 2.0-liter that was mounted on the road version of the 131 Abarth. The result will eventually be a 215hp engine that will allow Fiat to dominate the world rally until 1980. Other changes involved the introduction of an injection system instead of the classic carburetor and the self-locking differential. The first appearance of the 131 Abarth Rally Corsa took place in two Italian races in 1975, the Rally 100,000 Trabucchi and the Rally delle Valli Piacentine, obviously both won.

(The 1975 Fiat 131 Abarth)

1976 is the year in which the 131 makes its international debut. And the victories arrive immediately. The first in the Elba Island Rally and the second in the 1000 Lakes Rally in Finland. Both races were valid for the European championship. The 131 also wins thanks to the expert guidance of the Finns Alen-Kivimaki, together with the all-Italian couple Bacchelli – Rossetti.

1977 is the year of the definitive worldwide consecration. In fact, the 131 Abarth dominates the world championship far and wide. Historic victory at the Corsica Rally where five 131 Abarths are placed in the first eight places. But there is no shortage of satisfactions both at the Italian and European level, even these dominated far and wide. The 131 will also be repeated in 1978 during a legendary battle with Ford Escort RS who, however, will have to give way to the Italian car that dominates the World Championship with five victories. 1978 is also the year of the Italian title won by Vudafieri – Mannini.

(The Fiat 131 Abarth winner of the 1978 World Rally)

1979 is a year of transition. In fact, Fiat decided to reduce the budget allocated to the racing department also because, despite the victories, the 131 did not have the promotional return that everyone was hoping for. In 1979 he took part in only three races of the World Championship, winning two: Brazil and Finland. 1980 is instead the year of victory at the Monte Carlo Rally but not only. Walter Rohrl in fact gives Fiat the only victory at the Monte Carlo Rally, but above all the season is dominated once again with five wins that will allow Fiat to win the third constructors’ title. All in a year in which Fiat had further reduced the budget for sports competitions. Which speaks volumes about the car’s potential. The 1981-1982 seasons are those of the definitive decline. Fiat is now satisfied with the successes achieved and has already decided at a sporting level to concentrate on Lancia as far as the Rally is concerned. The only victory of 1981 arrives in Portugal, while for the rest it was only a matter of placings. All this only thanks to the contribution of private stables. But this was only the prelude to what will happen in the years to come, when a real legend arrived on the rally scene: the Lancia Delta.