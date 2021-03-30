Fiat It is one of the most deeply rooted brands in Argentina. More than 100 years of history manufacturing popular models; many of great acceptance and with a legacy that has been transmitted in generations of Argentines.

It is only enough to mention models such as the Fitito, the first vehicle produced by the Italian brand in the country, and other classics such as the 1500, and the 125 to remember the company’s success between the 60s and 70s.

Although at that time the symptoms of the oil crisis were felt throughout the world, Fiat consolidated its role as one of the main players in the automotive industry, planning industrial collaboration strategies with other Group companies around the world and making heavy investments for technological development.

Fiat 128. The European model debuted in 1969 and a year later it managed to be “Car of the Year”.

Particularly in Argentina, the company continued its industrial development at a steady pace. An eloquent proof was the impact achieved with the presentation of one of the most revolutionary and modern cars of the moment, which was endorsed by the resounding success achieved in Europe, where it had been chosen “Car of the Year” in 1970: the Fiat 128.

The arrival of a winner

Presented in Italy in March 1969 as the successor to the Fiat 1100, the 128 began to be manufactured in the country from 1971. Its launch was a success, especially because it broke with the conventions both from the point of view of design and of the mechanics.

The engine concept located in the form cross, which allowed a better use of the interior space, especially in the rear seats, was a novelty, although not the only one. It also had a double overhead camshaft, which gave it very good performance, and front-wheel drive.

The curious thing was that the mechanics of the neighborhood workshops took a while to adapt to their characteristics, since to perform some maintenance tasks they needed to use modern tooling that at that time they did not have.

Fiat 128. The transversal arrangement of the engine allowed to gain interior space, an attribute sought after by the family.

However, over time, they had to accept the virtues of the model whose mechanics and engine layout were later adopted by other brands.

In Argentina, it began to be produced in 4-door versions, adding the family variant in 1973 together with the arrival of the 128 L (Deluxe). With the appearance of the 128, Fiat’s annual production reached 60,000 units.

The first Fiat 128 had an 1100 (1,116 cm3) engine that delivered 63 horsepower and was associated with a 4-speed manual gearbox. Its maximum speed was 140 km / h.

Starting in 1973, the 1300 engine was added, which had 71 horsepower and allowed it to reach 145 km / h.

The first major aesthetic change occurred only in 1978, when the model was renamed 128 Europe. The range consisted of three versions: 128 Europa C (1100 engine), 128 Europa CL (1300 engine), and 128 Europa Familiar (1100/1300 engine).

Fiat 128 Estate. It was launched from 1973 and was part of the range until 1986, when the last restyling of the Super Europe was presented.

In 1982, already under the umbrella of SEVEL (a merger between Fiat and Peugeot concluded in our country in 1980), the model added the 128 Europa CL5 version, equipped with the 1300 engine and an unprecedented 5-speed gearbox. As an option, it added air conditioning and a heated rear window.

A year later it was the turn of a new update, and with it came the 128 Super Europe, a model that welcomed the 82-horsepower 1500 (1,498 cc) engine to outrun the historic 1100.

The last restyling came in 1986, when the new 128 Super Europa CL (base) and TR (with air conditioning), both with the 1300 engine, and the Super Europa 1.5 (full) were presented. The model continued to be manufactured at the Caseros plant until it left the production line in 1990. In total they were more than 255,000 units, in all its versions.

The 128 IAVA

In 1972, the success of the 128 led to the creation of the Argentine Advanced Vehicle Industry (IAVA), a subsidiary of Fiat Concord promoted by its commission of dealers dedicated to promoting the model that was marketed at that time.

High performance. The spicier versions of the 128 were created by the Argentine Advanced Vehicle Industry (IAVA). They were manufactured from 1972 to 1984.

Through Scudería 80, and with the engineer Juan Carlos Fisanotti as technical manager, IAVA supplied the brand until 1984 with enhanced versions of automobiles provided with countless aesthetic and mechanical details that differentiated them and turned them into other, faster and more personal cars. , from the exterior paint and its special rims, to the details of the interior equipment and the powerful mechanics that characterized them.

To the first 128 IAVA 1100 TV (Turismo Veloz) which was presented in 1972, would be followed by others according to the successive models that Fiat launched on the market: 128 IAVA 1300 TV Broadband (1973), 128 IAVA 1300 Double Line and Triple Line TV (1977) and 128 IAVA Europe (1978).

With this latest model, the experimental firm reached maturity, incorporating new comfort elements into its well-known nerve in the local market and confirming the fidelity of its creations to the concept that gave rise to it: creating avant-garde cars.

A warrior on the slopes

The pilot Ernesto “Chippy” Breard and his 128 in full competition of the National Tourism, in the Argentine northwest.

Its advanced mechanics didn’t just appeal to young audiences. His participation in the sports field also seduced the “nuts”. 128 followed in the footsteps of “milqui“(name with which the Fiat 1500 was baptized in the world of motorsport) and a few months after its presentation it became the main protagonist in category B of National Tourism, where until Renault 12 was the car to beat.

In almost standard conditions, the Cordovan Hector Luis Gradassi he won the 1972 Grand Prix, but the 128 took over the top six. For his part, Aldo Caldarella, with another 128, won the Argentine Tourism Championship.

The string of triumphs, already with the boosted 1.3-liter IAVA version, continued over time in both track, road and mountain races as well as in obtaining several top titles until 1987, the year in which the Fiat 128 left to participate.

