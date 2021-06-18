The Parentesi lamp, the bottles Cinzano, the electronic table clock Cronotime, the “physiological chair”, the desk glove box Kartell. And then, of course, the means of transport: from safe tractor to the Fiat City Taxi, give her Autonova GT and FAM toAustin Healey 3000, give her Piaggio scooters toAutobianchi Coupé, up to his most famous and loved masterpiece, the Fiat 127, which in 2021 crosses the milestone of its first fifty years. From the desk to the asphalt, stationary or in motion, the works of Pio Manzoni, in art Manzù, tell the brief but very intense professional parable of a visionary designer.

In just thirty years of life and ten years of career, Manzù has managed to imagine the future with the innate naturalness of someone who knows how to understand and shape it, acting with a turn in advance in a virtually unknown sector in the 1960s, the mobility, who with his brilliant intuitions, daughters of a lively intelligence and long years of study at the Ulm High School of Design, has projected towards previously unexplored horizons. A completely different gym from the mechanical workshops and body shops that have forged the most famous designers of our house.

The Fiat 127 and the genius of Pio Manzù on display at the Mauto

“Giugiaro always says that he and the other designers come from mechanics. But dad was different “, says the son of Pio Manzù, Giacomo, who in his life deals with design and has been running the company for three years Manzoni Art and Design Foundation dedicated to the life and works of his father. We met him on the day of the opening of the exhibition “What a car!”, which the foundation and the journalist Giosuè Boetto Cohen curated for the National Automobile Museum in Turin, where it will remain open until next 5 September.

Giacomo Manzoni poses in front of the blow-up of one of his father’s most visionary cars, the 1964 Autonova FAM, the forerunner of the minivan format of the Espace that Renault will launch on an industrial scale only twenty years later. Photo: Franco Turcati

Let’s start with the surname: how and when did Manzoni become Manzù?

“It was my grandfather Giacomo, in the 1930s. He was a great sculptor and had two homonyms, so to distinguish himself he adopted a contraction in the Bergamo dialect ”.

When her father died, she was a four-year-old boy. Do you have any memories?

“Unfortunately not many, I was very young. But one is very vivid in my memory: his returns from Turin to Bergamo on Friday evening. I heard the roar of his Fiat Dino Spider echoing through the hairpin bends of the upper town and I ran to the gate to embrace it “.

Among the many projects, the most famous in the automotive field is undoubtedly that of the Fiat 127. How was it born and where did the inspiration come from?

“My father had recently joined the Fiat Style Center, which was then directed by Dante Giacosa. The 850 had to be replaced with a more practical, spacious and modern car. The first sketches date back to 1966. The spark was what animated each of his creations: always simplifying, removing instead of adding. A mindset acquired at the Ulm school that is found in all his works “.

The two Fiat 127s by Giacomo Manzoni on display at the National Automobile Museum in Turin until next 5 September. The exhibition dedicated to the myth of the Turin subcompact and to Pio Manzù includes five other cars and many other creations by the designer

Why is the 127 still so popular fifty years later? Is there something universally understandable in its forms?

“I think so, and I repeat the concept just expressed: its real strength lies in its simplicity. Simple things are destined to last and to be remembered over time “.

And if Fiat decides to do it again, the 127?

“Why not? I think it would be a good idea. I would see it very well inserted in a premium context, in the wake, so to speak, of revival operations that have worked very well such as the Mini by Frank Stephenson and the 500 by Roberto Giolito “.

Someone in Hungary, more than a thousand kilometers from Turin, has already tried: he responds to the name of David Obendorfer. Do you know?

“Of course, David is an old acquaintance, he also worked in Italy for the Riva shipyard. I am very familiar with his renderings. His interpretation is perhaps a little affected, I told him right away, but overall I like it. The tail is better than the muzzle, however, if I have to give a purely aesthetic judgment “.

The modern Fiat 127 imagined by the Hungarian designer David Obendorfer alongside the original model designed by Pio Manzù

Is there a car today that you would feel you can compare to the 127 on a conceptual level?

“Among the latest releases, I was very impressed with the Hyundai Ioniq 5. It has very clean, very beautiful lines. A little, I must say, the 127 reminds me of it ”.

And in the family? Who knows how many have passed …

“My mother has had a 127 for many years, she exploited it and brought it to an end. I bought two, both first series: a blue one, twenty years ago, and a lobster-colored one, which has been with me for five years ”.

It may be a trivial question, but what does it feel like to drive the car designed by your dad?

“It always has a certain effect on me and every time it is a great emotion. Besides, it’s a very brilliant car. With 48 HP and 700 kilos of weight, fun is guaranteed “.

(Cover photo: Franco Turcati)