The 2023 Car of the Year award will see only the Jeep Avenger as (partial) representative of Italy. In fact, the new model of the Stellantis brand has reached the final list of 7 cars and has a good chance of winning the prestigious award. No Alfa Romeo Tonale, however, and no Ferrari Purosangue either. A good 50 years ago, however, it was precisely our country that lined up all the novelties of the year, leading the Fiat 127 to win the Car of the Year award after the success of the 128 in 1969. Containing production costs, bringing a model onto the road suitable for family needs. The project of the X1/4, known as Fiat 127 was born out of these needs. At the Lingotto we wanted to take advantage of the successful experience that the Turin brand had had with the 128the car all the way ahead, a model that had immediately convinced the Turin executives to expand the front-wheel drive range with a second car with a similar configuration.

It’s 1969 and Dante Giacosafactotum of the Style Center and technical director, decides to go outside the box, entrusting the stylistic development to the young Pio Manzoni, aka Manzu, emerging designer and not yet thirty years old, son of the sculptor Giacomo Manzù. Amidst resistance from the environment, the young creative followed Giocosa’s directives and designed a car that was immediately presented to the top Fiat executives. However, Manzù fails to grasp the reactions given that he will die in a road accident while driving a 500 on the very morning of the preview. However, the 127 project did not stop and thus the first prototypes were born, equipped with 47 HP 8-valve 4-cylinder engine, a solution similar to that adopted by the 850 Sport Coupé, in a transverse front position, combined with a four-speed manual gearbox. The innovative Italian compact weighed only 705 kg and could reach 140 km/h, a small dream for motorists of the time. McPherson was mounted at the front while at the rear there were independent transverse leaf springs.

The production version of the Fiat 127 made its debut in April 1971, convincing the public and critics so much that it earned the aforementioned Car of The Year title the following year. The first series has two doors, a simple, no-frills style and is offered at a price of 920,000 lire. Over the years the three-door versions were added, the second series (with the first restyling in 1977) and the Sport variant with the 1050 engine that delivers 70 HP, thus pushing the small car up to 160 km/h. In 1981 diesel also arrived on the Fiat 127, with the 1300 cc 45 HP unit. Two years later Turin also introduced the Uno but the 127 did not give up and continued to be re-proposed as a low-cost solution until 1987 when production definitively ceased. In Argentina the compact Fiat will be assembled again until 1996. In the end there will be 5,124,289 units produced in three generations. The first true Italian small car that has transported millions of Italians in 50 years. A small revolutionary with modern features and solutions that inspired the competition for years to come.