Turin and Lingotto are preparing to celebrate 125 years of Fiat. The Italian brand has reached a historic milestone and will celebrate this special birthday in one of the most iconic places in its history, effectively celebrating an epic that is ready to be enriched with new chapters. Starting with the Fiat Grande Panda that will debut on July 11 at Lingotto, as the primary event of the 125th anniversary.

It all starts in Turin

The history of Fiat began on July 11, 1899, when the Turin-based car manufacturer was born as Società Anonima Fabbrica Italiana di Automobili Torino. Giovanni Agnelli was one of the fathers of a company that changed several times, engaging in the production of cars until the advent of the great industrial era and commercial synergies, with the birth first of FCA by Sergio Marchionne and then of the Stellantis group of which the brand is now part along with 13 other brands.

The first cars

In 1899, the first car with the Fiat brand was born, the 3 ½ HP Welleys, of which only 8 were built in the Corso Dante factory. Production grew rapidly over the years, reaching 1,907 units in 1906. After the war and a difficult recovery, Fiat presented the first new models, from the 500B to the Giardiniera, passing through the 1100. In these years, the legend of the Cinquino began, with the arrival of its progenitor, the Topolino, followed by the Campagnola, a sort of ancestor of off-road vehicles that was immediately adopted by the Police and Armed Forces. Then there was the 8V but also the first real 500, which was born on 4 July 1957. 10 years later, the Fiat Dino arrived in collaboration with Ferrari, designed with Pininfarina and Bertone (the coupé version), a step that would also lead to the acquisition of the Prancing Horse brand. In the Seventies, production reached 1,741,000, other great classics began to hit the road such as the 127 which would become Car of the Year in 1971 but also the 131, the 128 and the Ritmo. The time also came for the Panda, which in the Eighties opened the epic of the current Fiat best seller. Other models would also arrive such as the Tipo, the Punto and in more recent history the Multipla, the 500X and the 500L up to the first electric 500.

The party for Fiat

The celebrations for Fiat’s 125th anniversary will be attended by the company’s top management as well as institutions: for example, there will be the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso, the Vice President of the Senate Licia Ronzulli, the President of the Commission for Productive Activities of the Chamber Alberto Luigi Gusmeroli, the Governor of Piedmont Alberto Cirio and the Mayor of Turin Stefano Lo Russo, the unions as well as John Elkann and Carlos Tavares.