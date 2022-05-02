A careful restoration work, which began with the first washing after over 20 years. The history of this Fiat 124 it is marked by the great neglect of its owner who decided to abandon it for a long time to the elements, only to then decide to close it inside a garage without having ever bothered to take care of this car in any way. To change the destiny of this 124, however, the specialists of AMMO NYC, led by the founder Larry Kosilla, took care of it.

The owner of the Italian carmaker’s spider has in fact decided to entrust its specimen to the skilled care of the American brand, requiring a complete restoration and restoration of the bodywork and interiors before deciding whether to complete the rebirth work by also adding specific work on the mechanics and the engine. In the video published by AMMO NYC you can see the specific work done on the car, starting from the first wash after more than two decades which brought to light the original bodywork. The abandonment to the outside for a long time had transformed the Fiat 124 into the home of some animals, with the discovery of some shelled walnuts that suggest that some squirrels have feasted for a long time in the cockpit. In the clip released by the official restorers channel, we can then see how Larry Kosilla took steps to disassemble the seats, washing and restoring the rear sofa and carpets. It should also be noted that beyond the wear due to the time spent without any protection, after a first wash the bodywork shows in any case a good state of conservation.

The Fiat 124 Spider was born on the wave of success of the 124 in Europewith a production mainly destined for the United States that will go on from 1966 to 1985. Presented for the first time at the Turin Auto Show in 1966, it was built on a chassis shortened to that of the sedan and was fitted with a 4-cylinder twin-shaft engine capable of delivering 90 HP. This spider was designed and produced by Pininfarina, so much so that at a certain point Fiat eliminated the model from the price lists, delegating its creation only to responsible body shops. At the end of production, approximately 150,000 units were produced. In particular, the exemplary protagonist of this story is from 1981, it is a Fiat 124 Spider 2000, (more properly known as Fiat Spider 2000) equipped with an engine specially developed to meet US regulations, with the twin-shaft that was brought into this case at 1995 cm³ with 105 CV of power.