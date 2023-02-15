“We are concerned that 85% of hospitalized subjects have been vaccinated” against Covid “for over 6 months now. A percentage that is growing over time and which demonstrates once again that, without adequate vaccination coverage, with the right timing, the fragile subjects can face the serious consequences of the Covid infection “. Giovanni Migliore, president of the Italian Federation of health and hospital companies, underlines this, commenting on the latest Fiaso weekly report on Covid hospitalizations in Italy. Migliore relaunches his invitation: “It is necessary that general practitioners above all promote the active call for the recall of the anti-Covid vaccination for the elderly and frail subjects”.