Covid hospitalizations are still falling, for seven weeks with a negative sign. In the last 7 days they have decreased by 17.6%. Intensive care is also down with -20.8% of patients. This is what emerges from the survey of sentinel hospitals belonging to the network of the Italian federation of health and hospital companies (Fiaso).

According to the report, the drop recorded in patients hospitalized ‘for Covid’, i.e. with respiratory failure or pneumonia, is greater, -23%, also due to the decrease in infections in the population. 81% of patients have been vaccinated for more than six months, with an average age of 69, mostly affected by other pathologies. Patients hospitalized ‘with Covid’ dropped by 13.6%, i.e. who arrived at the hospital for the treatment of other pathologies and tested positive for the virus, but without respiratory and pulmonary symptoms.

ICU patients are down 20.8% this week. 26% are not vaccinated, 74% of hospitalizations take place ‘due to Covid’, i.e. due to the serious consequences of the Sars-Cov-2 infection and these are on average young subjects – 57 years – while the age rises to 70 average of subjects vaccinated for over six months. The absence of vaccination, or the incorrect timing of the booster, therefore remains an important determinant of hospitalizations, Fiaso points out.

The percentage of children under the age of 18 hospitalized in the four pediatric hospitals and in the pediatric wards of the hospitals of the Fiaso sentinel network dropped by 36.4%. Also this week no entry of children into the Covid intensive care unit.

86% of pediatric patients infected with Sars-Cov-2 are aged between 0 and 4 years.