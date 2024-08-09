In these days of extreme heat “it is important to remember that children are vulnerable to the risks of heat waves. Most of the time, in fact, we focus on the fragility of the elderly, but we must not forget that in these hot weeks children must be protected like their grandparents. For example, they should not be on the beach during the central hours, but only during the less hot hours. Yet in common experience this precaution, known to all, is often disregarded”. This was stated to Adnkronos Salute by Giovanni Migliore, president of the Italian Federation of Health and Hospital Companies (Fiaso).

“Children – Migliore emphasizes – are fragile by definition in many ways. So, in this period of sultry heat, when we spend a lot of time outdoors, in the swimming pool, at the seaside, at the lake, let’s not lose sight of them: one of the main causes, unfortunately, of death of very young children and small children is drowning”. For the rest, the anti-sultry recommendations “are those of common sense for children as well as for the elderly: avoid exposing yourself to the sun during the hottest hours, maintain adequate ventilation in the house, perhaps without resorting to too low temperatures with air conditioning to avoid large differences in temperature between the outside and the inside. If it is necessary to leave the house, do it in the early hours of the morning or possibly in the late afternoon. And drink adequately”.