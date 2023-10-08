It seems almost impossible: instead more than half a century has passed since that fabulous Tuesday 26 June 1973. Marcello Fiasconaro, of South African origin, generous talent and long hair blowing in the wind, signed one of the most exciting pages in the history of Italian athletics that evening at the Milan Arena. At the end of a crazy gallop, he improved by 6/10 of a second – an enormity – the 800 meters world record held co-owned by the great New Zealander Peter Snell (1962), one of three Olympic gold medals, including those on the double lap of track of Rome 1960 and Tokyo 1964, who passed away in 2019, by the Australian Ralph Doubell (1968), who triumphed in the specialty in Mexico City and by the American Dave Wottle (1972), gold at the Munich Games. March’s world record – 1’43″7, still an Italian record (Andrea Longo would have run 1’43″74 with automatic timing to the nearest cent in 2000) – lasted over three years: it was improved by the legendary Cuban Alberto Juantorena, El Caballo , with 1’43”5.

The feat was achieved in the Italy-Czechoslovakia meeting. Marcello, the day before, had won the 400 in 46″6. Despite his tiredness, the next day he went on the attack from the first meter: 25”0 in the 200, 51”2 in the 400, 1’16”5 in the 600 with the blond Czech Plachy attached to his ankles. But the blue’s last 200 (27”2) were irresistible. Those who were there cannot forget the roar that greeted the performance. When Fiasconaro was on the track, the others became extras. Also thanks to his way of doing things and showing his love for Italy. Dad Gregorio, from Palermo from Castelbuono, opera singer and airman, ended up in the Zonderwater prison camp during the Second World War. Then he stayed in South Africa, worked in the art world and was among the first to open theaters to black people. Marcello, born in Cape Town on 19 July 1949, grew up playing rugby, discovered athletics at 20, obtained an Italian passport in 1971 and won silver in the 400m and bronze in the 4x400m at the European Championships in Helsinki. Then the magical night of the Arena. More than half a century ago. It seems impossible.