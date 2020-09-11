Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star players Yuzvendra Chahal and AB De Villiers shot an ad promo, taking time out from the Indian Premier League (IPL) preparations. Chahal posted this video on Chahal Instagram. In this, De Villiers is riding them on a trolley. With this video, Chahal gave the caption, ‘Take me home.’ The line is taken from John Davener’s classic song ‘Country Roads’ which is playing in the background.Chahal’s fiance Dhanashree Verma commented on this video. Through his comment, Dhanashree pulled Chahal’s leg.

Dhanashree commented, ‘You can relax till I am there.’

Fans laughed at this comment and the matter became even more interesting when Chahal himself gave an agreed answer to it. He wrote, “Yes, yes.”

Famous actress Archana Puran Singh also commented on this video.

The Royal Challengers team are currently preparing for the IPL 2020 in Dubai. Due to Corona virus, this tournament being conducted in September-November is being played in UAE.



The Bangalore team has many stars but the team has not yet won the trophy even once. Although she has made it to the finals three times but each time she has stayed away from the title.

Captain Kohli, however, believes that it is the most balanced team after 2016. The team last reached the final of the IPL in 2016 where they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Both Chahal and De Villiers will be very useful players for the Bangalore team this season. While this South African batsman can break the bowling of any bowling attack in the world, Chahal’s spin on UAE’s slow pitches can be helpful for the Bangalore team.

Royal Challengers will play their first match in the 13th season of IPL against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 21 September.

‘Who was in the cook’

Talking about Chahal and Dhanashree, the duo synced to a funny video made on the TV serial ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ from a TV serial. This video of him also became quite viral on social media.