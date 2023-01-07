The FIA ​​WRC is withdrawing number 43 in honor of Ken Block.

Race drivers are actually all numbers. You have to have a race number in most, if not all, motorsports. Fortunately, you can usually choose it yourself. On two conditions: the number is not already in use by someone else and the number is not on the ‘banned list’. For example, in F1 the number 1 is reserved for the world champion and there are a few numbers that are in a ‘cooling off’ period as the user is no longer participating in the sport and the number is then frozen for a few more years. One of the few numbers that is also frozen for another reason is the number 17, which was the racing number of Jules Bianchi, the last driver to die in a race in 2015.

43

In the World Rally Championship (WRC), also administered by the FIA, the race numbers are all a little less known. For example, can you remember without Googling what Sebastien Loeb’s race number is? There is only one number in rallying that has gone hand in hand with the driver in question for almost everyone and that is number 43. Ken Block’s number.

FIA WRC freezes number 43

After all, you would almost forget that behind the internet phenomenon Ken Block was a rally driver hidden, but Block came into action several times during the world rally championship. And so always with the number 43, a number that he made his own in many ways. As a tribute to Block and in support of his family, the FIA ​​WRC is withdrawing the number 43 from circulation. It is a freeze for this year (season 2023), but we can imagine that the number will remain out of the selection for a while. It is the first time that the FIA ​​WRC has frozen a race number.

FIA President Mohammed Bin Sulayem says the following about it:

Given the enormous contribution our great friend Ken Block made to motorsport and the fact that he was held in such high regard by people the world over, it is entirely appropriate that his #43 will be withdrawn from use during the 2023 WRC season. “While it’s a small gesture, we hope that it is one that will bring some comfort to his family and friends at this time. Ken was a true legend and the memory of this true legend will live with us forever.

Everyone who made this decision says the same thing about it: they hope this small gesture can make a world of difference for Ken Block’s loved ones and fans. Enthusiasts of the number 43 who want to drive in the WRC should therefore choose something else.

