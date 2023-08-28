The Sainz-Piastri ‘case’

In the intense weekend of the Dutch Grand Prix, which ended with the ninth consecutive success for Max Verstappen and with yet another difficult race experienced by Ferrari, there was a episode that went unnoticed but it deserves to be analyzed. In fact, the Maranello team has received a rather severe earful from the marshals, certainly not the first in recent seasons. To have ended up in the crosshairs of the men of the FIA, once again, was the much discussed Cavallino box wall. The episode in question does not concern the race, but Saturday’s qualifying and the protagonists of the story are Carlos Sainz and Oscar Piastri.

In fact, the Spaniard from Ferrari had become the protagonist of adangerous pit exit towards the McLaren standard bearer, who was arriving on the track. Piastri wasn’t in a timed lap, so he wasn’t hindered in chasing time, but Sainz’s rather ‘irruptive’ entry onto the track undoubtedly risked causing an accident. The stewards, after conducting an investigation into the episode, finally decided to pardon the Iberian, punishing him only with a reprimand, the first of the season for #55. Going, however, to sift through the press release provided by the FIA ​​in detail, it can be seen how it was above all the Ferrari wall that was targeted.

The communications of the Ferrari garage are in the sights

In justifying the decision to punish a judged maneuver “potentially dangerous”which could only lead to an avoided accident “from the evasive action of Piastri”here the commissioners highlighted the little communication of the red wall. “The commissioners – reads the official document – they listened to radio communications from Bottas, which was the car that came out of the pits immediately before Sainz. Bottas was widely warned of Piastri approaching the track. By comparison, Sainz was only warned not to cross the white line at the pit exit and he was not warned of Piastri’s presence until he was at his side”.

To ‘crown’ all this, the stewards have imposed one on Ferrari fine of 5,000 euros. This sanction, although not afflictive from a sporting point of view, confirms some perplexities that have been circulating for some time regarding the ineffectiveness of communications between the red pit wall and the two drivers on the track. In fact, both on matters of strategy and – as in this case – of traffic ‘management’, there are often significant misunderstandings between Leclerc, Sainz and their respective track engineers. This is an area in which, from a future point of view, Ferrari should hypothesize a decisive action to improve the situation.