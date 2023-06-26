Difficult relationships

Since when Mohammed Ben Sulayem took office, at the beginning of 2022, in the office of new president of the FIAit was understood that his relations with Formula 1 would not have been easy. The 61-year-old Emirati executive has one pretty strong leadership style and he has often acted personally, publicly, to comment even on very sensitive issues, such as the possible transfer of ownership of F1. A behavior not at all appreciated by the leaders of the premier category of motorsport, who have repeatedly let a certain coldness towards the number one of the federation.

New teams on the horizon

To increase even more the distance between the parties was then the FIA’s decision to open a ‘tender’ to evaluate the possibility of bringing an 11th team into F1 starting in the next few years. This opportunity has driven at least three teams so far – Andretti-Cadillac, Hitech GP And Panthera Team Asia – to take official steps to try to enter the exclusive club managed by the CEO Stefano Domenicali. However, the possibility of having an 11th diner at the table, in a period in which F1 is experiencing unprecedented growth in popularity, was not particularly appreciated by the existing teams.

The coldness of the ‘old’

The hostility of the ‘historical’ teams towards any new entries was evident in the many discussions that have taken place on the team of the Andretti family, but can also be extended to other candidates. Aware that the wall-to-wall strategy risks only making the situation worse, now Ben Sulayem seems to have rounded some corners of his character. In a recent interview given to the site Grand Prix247Indeed, the FIA ​​president acknowledged that he cannot arbitrarily impose his will on teams.

Ben Sulayem Thought

“There are some teams that want to enter – confirmed Ben Sulayem – and we are happy that they have expressed interest. We worked with FOM and with Stefano Domenicali. This is very important for doing proper due diligence. But we cannot force the big teams to say yes or no. It’s up to them to decide“. At the same time, however, Ben Sulayem has also called F1 and the teams to their side sense of responsibility. Indeed, from its point of view, the federation it could not reject requests that meet all the requirements just because the teams don’t like it currently on the grid.

“I understand the questions from the teams. It’s something important – added the FIA ​​number one again – we too in the federation have these concerns. When it comes to expressions of interest, there are regulations. We cannot dismiss applications just because we are waiting for another choice e we can’t even say no though [le squadre] satisfy the requests. I understand the concerns of the other teams when it comes to bringing in a new team. But I expect they too understand our position on this matter. This is how we can move forward together. One thing I won’t do is break the rules.”concluded Ben Sulayem. The political battle continues.