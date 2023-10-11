Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s latest statements on the entry of the Andretti-Cadillac team into Formula 1 could further worsen the already tense relations between the FIA ​​and Liberty Media. On the one hand there is in fact the highest governing body of F1, which writes the rules and takes care of ensuring they are applied, while on the other there is the US multinational which physically organizes the championship after purchasing the commercial rights in 2016. Two gigantic entities with non-overlapping but complementary powers which, after years of collaboration (with Jean Todt at the head of the Federation and Bernie Ecclestone on the other side of the fence) now appear to be equal and opposite forces. A bit of the Yin and Yang of top motorsport, who also never miss an opportunity to send digs at each other. But how did we get to this point? While now the clash between the two institutions is frontal and not even too hidden, the first rumblings date back to the fiery 2021 championship.