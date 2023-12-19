The desire of Nick Tombazis

The budget cap has added further legislation to the regulations already existing in F1, namely the technical and sporting ones. An F1 team now has to comply with three regulations (financial, technical and sporting) to be in compliance and if it is already sometimes complicated to arrive at coherent rules and decisions at a technical and sporting level, the picture is even more nebulous as regards the expense ceiling .

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner underlined that the legislation relating to the budget cap is a 'young regulation' which inevitably needs a few years to become 'perfect'. In 2023 all ten teams registered in the championship were in compliance with the 2022 budget capin 2022, however, Red Bull was sanctioned for a minor violation while Aston Martin was caught in a procedural violation.

Keeping the activities of F1 teams under control is complicated to say the least and for this reason Nick Tombazis would like to see any type of advance warning removed from FIA visits to team headquarters: “We want to achieve practically no warning – the words of the FIA ​​technical manager regarding the single-seaters reported by the newspaper Autosport – without having to wait an hour outside the gates. Simply after a phone call it would be correct that within 15-20 minutes a team member would be available to the FIA ​​inspectors to take them wherever they want. We were a little understaffed, but now we have managed to expand the pool of inspectors and can visit the teams every 2-3 weeks.”