Double deterrent for F1 teams

Over the last few seasons of the F1 championship, on several occasions there have been cases in which teams have tried to subvert the final classification of the Grand Prix by exercising right of revision against the decisions taken by the FIA ​​commissioners 'on the spot'. Ferrari tried in 2019 against the five-second penalty inflicted on Sebastian Vettel during the Canadian Grand Prix, Aston Martin in 2021 in Hungary against the German driver's disqualification for insufficient fuel in the tank at the end of the race and the most recent – and quite sensational – was that of Haas which several days after the conclusion of the GP held in Austin asked for numerous episodes of failure to respect the track limits to be analyzed which would have significantly changed the top-10.

In Nobody of the cases mentioned above the teams were 'right' and from 2024 the attempts to exercise the right of review could drastically decrease following the double crackdown established by the FIA ​​which modified article 14.4.1 of the International Sporting Code.

Starting from next season, in fact, the teams will have to pay to exercise the right of revision by immediately paying a deposit and the entire amount will be refunded only if the team actually 'wins' the case. In addition to this deterrent, the time frame in which it is possible to request to exercise the right of review has also been significantly reduced. Until 2023 it was possible to appeal within 14 days of the conclusion of the race, from 2024 however only 96 hours (four days) will be available with a maximum extension of a further 24 hours, an extension that can only be granted or foreseen by the Commissioners.